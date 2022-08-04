Appleton schedules Nov. 8 advisory referendum on legalizing marijuana for adults in Wisconsin

APPLETON - Is Appleton pro-pot?

The answer is coming in November.

The Common Council on Wednesday voted 9-4 to hold an advisory referendum on whether Wisconsin should legalize marijuana for personal use by adults.

"Should marijuana be legalized for use by those 21 and over, taxed and regulated like alcohol in the state of Wisconsin?"

The citywide referendum won't carry the force of law. Rather, the authorizing resolution says it will "measure public opinion."

The resolution was supported by the city's Safety and Licensing Committee last week.

"It's a great thing to let the citizens, one by one, have their voice," council member Denise Fenton said.

The resolution was amended to direct the city clerk to report the results of the referendum to the governor, Wisconsin Towns Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities and all state legislators.

"There is power in the collective voice of municipalities, especially in Madison," council member Israel Del Toro said. "When multiple municipalities act together and voice their collective will of the residents that they are representing, Madison has a responsibility to listen."

A majority of the council blocked two attempts, one by council member Chad Doran and one by council member Sheri Hartzheim, to refer the resolution back to committee.

Doran, Hartzheim and council members Bill Siebers and Chris Croatt voted against the resolution.

"The bottom line is that this is not the purview of the city of Appleton government," Hartzheim said.

City Clerk Kami Lynch said Appleton will be responsible for the cost of the referendum, which she estimated at $2,250. The exact amount, she said, won't be known until the ballots are printed and the election programming is finished.

In December 2018, the Appleton council passed a resolution urging the state to legalize medical marijuana. The wording of the Nov. 8 referendum doesn't distinguish between medical and recreational marijuana.

Wisconsin is bordered by states that have legalized marijuana in one form or another.

The Appleton resolution authorizing the referendum includes the following statements:

Criminalizing marijuana or cannabis use has failed to curb its use, and according to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.

In a Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February, 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be “fully legalized and regulated like alcohol,” and recent polls show a majority of Americans favor legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana.

Thirty-seven states, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.

A study in late 2021 by municipal bond strategists at Barclays suggests that by 2030, states that have legalized marijuana and regulate its sale may realize $12 billion per year in tax revenue to help balance their budgets.

Appleton is failing to benefit from marijuana-related small business opportunities and sales tax that neighboring states are increasingly capitalizing on.

Marijuana use as an alternative to prescription pain killers has been shown to reduce opioid addiction, and 22% of U.S. military veterans report using medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Legalization would undercut the illicit market and ensure that marijuana use and sale are regulated and safe.

The time Appleton law enforcement officers spend enforcing existing marijuana laws and ordinances negatively impacts the time they have available to solve more serious crimes and apprehend more dangerous criminals.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.