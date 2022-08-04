ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertsons' Ana Lisa Carrasco wins local bagging competition, goes to regional

By Dale Janway
 4 days ago

If you visited Albertsons on Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen what looked like a game show taking place near the store’s Starbucks. That’s where the Regional Best Bagger Contest was taking place. The 15 stores in the region all competed in Carlsbad. Each competitors had to get a pile of groceries into three bags. They were scored based on time, placement (no eggs on the bottom of the bag), weight distribution and friendliness. Other Albertsons employees served as “customers” and made small talk as the competitors were doing their bagging. Family members brought banners to cheer on the competition.

Prior to the regional competition, each store held its own round for employees. Ana Lisa Carrasco won Carlsbad’s competition and then participated Tuesday’s regional battle. The winner of the regional competition wound up being Alysen Zermeno, who works at Albertsons Pecos store. Thank you to Carlsbad Manager David Beaty and everyone with Albertsons who organized this event. Sheriff Mark Cage and State Representative Cathrynn Brown helped serve as celebrity judges.

Our potash industry is reporting strong economic numbers recently. According to a press release from the Mosaic Company, the company reported a net income of $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter revenues were also up 92 percent. Mosaic reports potash operating earnings totaling $915 million, up from $49 million in the prior year period, and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EIBTDA) totaling $998 million. Intrepid Potash also continues to report strong numbers.

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, and its close relationship to Carlsbad, is again in the news. The Department of Energy has funded a $3 million project to develop a new approach for “consent-based siting” in its mission to help manage spent nuclear fuel. This study will focus on issues related to community interest when planning future nuclear sites. The University of Oklahoma is leading the study, while a host of other colleges, including New Mexico State University, are also participating.

While we’re always glad to see WIPP used as a positive example, this topic was studied extensively a decade ago with the Blue Ribbon Commission on America’s Nuclear Future. There was an incredible amount of information compiled by the BRC, as well as a number of detailed recommendations. If the Department of Energy wants to understand why the Carlsbad model has worked so well when it comes to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, all they really have to do is ask us. Still, we’re always happy to talk about why WIPP has been beneficial to this community and to the nation.

