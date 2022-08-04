ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battles Residential Fire In Tampa Overnight

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire at 2720 N. 66th Street in Tampa. HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:24 A.M. from a caller reporting smoke coming from the roof of her home.

The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the house and quickly pulled a handline to initiate an aggressive interior attack, bringing the blaze under control within 13 minutes of arrival.

A water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant. Crews conducted both primary and secondary searches. There were no occupants inside the structure.

There were no injuries to civilians or first responders and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced resident.

