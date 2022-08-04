Multiple victims injured after shots fired in Mansfield

Read on crawfordcountynow.com
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
Suspect flees after shooting man to death in yard
The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.
cleveland19.com
90-year-old man found after driving away from Erie County home
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing. Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert. Mahalow was told he should not drive, and...
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident
JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
OSHP investigating fiery crash that killed 2, critically injured another in Ashland County
A two-vehicle crash resulted in multiple fatalities on an Ashland County highway Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Bodycam video: Akron officer shoots suspect after deadly bar shooting
The Akron Police Department has released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
wtuz.com
Charges Follow Law Enforcement Involved Shooting
Two separate charges have been officially filed for a Newcomerstown man who shot at law enforcement personnel. The incident occurred Wednesday, August 3rd after an hours long standoff and then, John Mozena, 36, shot at deputies and other police officials. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell released that county Prosecutor Ryan...
Victims return to scene, more gun fire erupts
Three people were shot in Mansfield after police say it appears some type of fight broke out, a woman was shot, and then two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted.
wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying Zoombezi Bay thief
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Delaware County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole multiple bags at Zoombezi Bay on July 28. Officials say this incident happened between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect walked away with multiple bags containing wallets, phones, and credit cards.
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
