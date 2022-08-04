ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multiple victims injured after shots fired in Mansfield

By Crawford County Now Staff
 4 days ago
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
ASHLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

90-year-old man found after driving away from Erie County home

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old man who is missing. Peter Mahalow drove away from his home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Cemetary Road in Vermilion, according to a Missing Adult Alert. Mahalow was told he should not drive, and...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
UPI News

Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Shootings at multiple scenes in western Ohio killed four people and prompted a manhunt for a person of interest, police said. The Butler Township Police Department said officers discovered multiple crime scenes after responding to reports of gunshots around 11:45 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scenes.
BUTLER, OH
Cleveland.com

Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter

An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident

JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
GALION, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
wtuz.com

Charges Follow Law Enforcement Involved Shooting

Two separate charges have been officially filed for a Newcomerstown man who shot at law enforcement personnel. The incident occurred Wednesday, August 3rd after an hours long standoff and then, John Mozena, 36, shot at deputies and other police officials. Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell released that county Prosecutor Ryan...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
wktn.com

Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday

A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH

