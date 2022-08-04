High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance

Read on www.positivelyosceola.com
Related
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Council On Aging awarded $5.69 Million HUD grant for affordable housing for seniors, Osceola and Kissimmee add $4.3 Million more
With the cost of housing continuing to increase in and around Osceola County, many families and individuals are finding it more and more challenging to find attainable or affordable housing, and that especially impacts seniors, many who are already struggling with inflation and increasing rental expense as they try to make ends meet on fixed incomes.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting Tuesday for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate
Osceola County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday August 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club about the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment Study from Reunion to Championsgate. The extension would take place from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard. The public...
westorlandonews.com
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Kissimmee
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida. Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave., the doors opened on Thursday, August 4th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday. All first-time guests are eligible for...
Struggling Brevard County medical firm now under federal investigation
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Department of Labor is investigating a Melbourne-based health care firm that has not paid some of its employees in more than a month, officials confirmed Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Employees with Emerge Healthcare, LLC. first came forward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
positivelyosceola.com
Early voting begins today in Osceola County: What you need to know
Early voting begins today August 8 in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm through August 21. The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office has provided Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election for those who prefer to get voting early!. During Early Voting, voters may...
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
westorlandonews.com
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orlando community helps families get ready for school with free supplies
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom. Inflation is making it even tougher for families to get school supplies. On Saturday, organizations across Central Florida held back-to-school events to help those in need. At Audubon Village in Orlando, students got free...
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
positivelyosceola.com
What you need to know to vote early in the 2022 Florida primary election in Osceola County
The primary elections in Osceola County are almost here, and for those who prefer to vote early, the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office is providing the public with Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election. During Early Voting, voters may visit any of Osceola County’s 9...
westorlandonews.com
Senior Resource Alliance Aims to Protect Seniors as COVID Cases Surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as Omicron subvariants circulate across the United States. With a lot of information updating and changing, Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), Central Florida’s Area Agency on Aging, is stepping in to provide assistance. SRA is offering several vaccine services to help keep Central Florida seniors safe, including help registering for vaccines, appointment coordination and referrals to the nearest vaccination sites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmfe.org
Required school immunizations available for free this weekend in Orange County
Saturday is the last day that Orange County Public School kids will be able to get required immunizations for free at rotating clinics in the district. The Department of Health has been holding vaccination clinics for school kids before the start of the year. Anyone in kindergartner through 7th grade...
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
click orlando
Another early start time for storms in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Sanford police cadet program pays for tuition, salary to increase recruitment
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford has found 17 police officers out of the 143 officers it needs. Similar to other small cities in Central Florida, filling these positions is a challenge as they compete with larger agencies that pay more, like Orange County and Orlando. Sgt. Tina...
fox35orlando.com
Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Comments / 1