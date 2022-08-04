ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance

positivelyosceola.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.positivelyosceola.com

Comments / 1

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola Council On Aging awarded $5.69 Million HUD grant for affordable housing for seniors, Osceola and Kissimmee add $4.3 Million more

With the cost of housing continuing to increase in and around Osceola County, many families and individuals are finding it more and more challenging to find attainable or affordable housing, and that especially impacts seniors, many who are already struggling with inflation and increasing rental expense as they try to make ends meet on fixed incomes.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Kissimmee

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened a new medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida. Located at 51 N. Doverplum Ave., the doors opened on Thursday, August 4th, with ongoing regular hours of 9am – 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 8pm on Sunday. All first-time guests are eligible for...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Osceola County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
positivelyosceola.com

Early voting begins today in Osceola County: What you need to know

Early voting begins today August 8 in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm through August 21. The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office has provided Early Voting information for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election for those who prefer to get voting early!. During Early Voting, voters may...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Ssi#Central Florida#Area Agency On Aging#Eheap#Sra
westorlandonews.com

Senior Resource Alliance Aims to Protect Seniors as COVID Cases Surge

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as Omicron subvariants circulate across the United States. With a lot of information updating and changing, Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), Central Florida’s Area Agency on Aging, is stepping in to provide assistance. SRA is offering several vaccine services to help keep Central Florida seniors safe, including help registering for vaccines, appointment coordination and referrals to the nearest vaccination sites.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
click orlando

Another early start time for storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wash, rinse and repeat. After the first half of the morning is sunny, several downpours and few storms will get going before lunch. The best chance to see the pre-lunch action will be east of Interstate 4 and closest to the coast. Scattered downpours and storms...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy