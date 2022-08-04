ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car

Click10.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.local10.com

Comments / 15

Bernardo Valdes
4d ago

When people lose hope this is what happens! If you love your family and friends dont turn your back on them. Try to help them, or get them help. Dont ever abandon them!

Reply(5)
5
criss Rodriguez
4d ago

Hope the kids . Are ok emotionally & physically. They deserve better.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
Margate, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Margate, FL
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Drugs#George Daniel#Chevron#3100 S University Drive#Chrysler
Click10.com

Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
HIALEAH, FL
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys

MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail. 
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery

The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy