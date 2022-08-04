Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car

Read on www.local10.com
Bernardo Valdes
4d ago
When people lose hope this is what happens! If you love your family and friends dont turn your back on them. Try to help them, or get them help. Dont ever abandon them!
criss Rodriguez
4d ago
Hope the kids . Are ok emotionally & physically. They deserve better.
Click10.com
Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured. Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Police: Florida man arrested after 3-year-old son shoots himself in the face
A Florida man was arrested after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face, according to a NBC Miami report.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Woman found dead in Tamarac canal
A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Click10.com
Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
Click10.com
Child injured after being struck by gunfire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating that shooting in which a child was injured. According to authorities, a six-year old girl was grazed by a bullet at a home in Hialeah. It happened along west 49th Street on Saturday afternoon. Police said the girl was taken...
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
Miami man faces charges after drugs, guns, undersized lobster found in Keys
MIAMI - A search warrant at a Key Largo residence yielded more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs and resulted in the arrests of two men. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies said Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of Key Largo, were charged with multiple possession of marijuana and cocaine charges as well as possession of an undersized lobster found in the kitchen refrigerator.The search was focused on a home located in the 800 block of Largo Road. Here is what deputies said they found during their search of the property:• 4.6 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags• Nearly half a pound of loose marijuana • 1.4 grams of cocaine • Two AR-15 rifles • Two Glock handguns • Assorted pills without prescriptions• THC vape cartridges and THC wax paper • 1 undersized Florida spiny lobster Both men were taken to jail.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Fort Lauderdale Suspect Commit Grand Theft for Second Time in Three Months
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking information regarding a grand theft in which a man entered a restricted office and transferred $19,000 to his personal credit card. The incident occurred on July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive, where the business is located. Video shows the man enter the...
Click10.com
Police search for group seen on video brutally beating grandfather along Hollywood Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a group of people after a South Florida man was attacked simply for trying to take his grandson to a public bathroom. The brutal beating that happened on June 19 was captured on cellphone video. The victim’s wife, Mayra Nodarse, said...
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
Click10.com
Father to host ‘Walk for Victoria’ to raise awareness about missing teenage daughter
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The father of a 14-year-girl from Miramar who has been missing for 11 months now is holding a “Walk for Victoria” this weekend to raise awareness about his daughter’s disappearance in hopes of soon bringing her home. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen...
Click10.com
Mother of woman shot in head says she hopes suspected killer ‘goes to hell’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head earlier this week in northwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, saying “she didn’t deserve to die like she died.”. Surrounded by loved ones and clutching her daughter’s photo,...
cw34.com
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
