newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
valleynewslive.com
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk welcomes We Fest's economic impact while touting city
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mayor of Detroit Lakes is welcoming and enjoying the economic impact of We Fest while also touting his city. "Well it's a great place to come and visit and when you come and visit you might as well decide to live here. It's just a fantastic place to live. We have a lot to offer here," said Matt Brenk, while appearing on "What's on Your Mind" on AM 1100 The Flag.
valleynewslive.com
‘We’re open!’: Construction, closing rumors impact businesses at Moorhead Center Mall
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Construction is continuing to cause major headaches for business owners in Moorhead, as many say it’s lead to little to no customer traffic, and one shop has even had to call it quits. Center Ave. remains closed from the river to 8th St.,...
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
valleynewslive.com
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
valleynewslive.com
Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
valleynewslive.com
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
valleynewslive.com
Group prays outside of new abortion clinic location in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small group of people gathered outside of the new location of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead on Thursday. Valley News Live has learned the clinic plans to move to 302 Highway 75 North. The move from downtown Fargo was prompted...
valleynewslive.com
One injured in Waubun crash
WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today. The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed. The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy. One of...
DL-Online
Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening
DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
