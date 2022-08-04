College football coaches sound off anonymously on Big Ten teams, via Athlon

Read on 247sports.com
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Cale Gundy resigns from post as Sooners assistant head coach
NORMAN, Okla. — A long time Sooners assistant has called it quits. Cale Gundy announced late Sunday evening that he's resigning from his post as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. “I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990,” Gundy started in a lengthy statement....
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
NFL・
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Iowa basketball four-star center target JP Estrella announces commitment date
Brewster Academy (NH) 2023 four-star center JP Estrella has announced a commitment date. On Monday, Estrella announced via social media that he will make his college decision on Sept. 2 at XL Sports in Saco, Maine, which is near his hometown in Maine. Estrella has recently taken official visits to...
Recruiting: Why some players just aren't right for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has been under fire for its recruiting efforts in the 2023 cycle, and it’s somewhat deservedly so. Coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance and Big Ten championship, the Wolverines are lagging, missing out on a lot of high-profile recruits. The biggest being in-state quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star prospect rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in the country, regardless of position. Jim Harbaugh offered Moore when he was in seventh grade, and the maize and blue appeared to be the team to beat, but things went sour over the course of the last year, and Moore opted to go to Oregon, a team with a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who’s primarily defensive-minded.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
saturdaytradition.com
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
247Sports
