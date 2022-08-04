Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students

Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen 43, formerly of Rome, NY passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2022. Kristen was born on April 10, 1979, in Rome Hospital to Leonard and Lorraine Cianfrocco. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1997, and shortly thereafter attended Vidal Sassoon Academy, Santa Monica, CA, where she studied to become a hair stylist and colorist. Kristen had a passion for making her clients feel their very best and enjoyed working at salons in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. In addition, Kristen previously worked at SM-UCLA Medical Center ER and was currently at the West LA VA Hospital in the sleep study department.

