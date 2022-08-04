Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students

Read on romesentinel.com
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Romesentinel.com
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo, born on March 16, 1936, passed away on July 19, 2022. Gen was an East Rome girl, who graduated from RFA in 1954 and moved to Ventura, California, to join her family. She was a devoted daughter to Frank and Sophie Garofalo. Gen was a fun-loving friend,...
Romesentinel.com
Donna Lee Hayes
Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
WKTV
New children's bookstore opens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
Romesentinel.com
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen 43, formerly of Rome, NY passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2022. Kristen was born on April 10, 1979, in Rome Hospital to Leonard and Lorraine Cianfrocco. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1997, and shortly thereafter attended Vidal Sassoon Academy, Santa Monica, CA, where she studied to become a hair stylist and colorist. Kristen had a passion for making her clients feel their very best and enjoyed working at salons in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. In addition, Kristen previously worked at SM-UCLA Medical Center ER and was currently at the West LA VA Hospital in the sleep study department.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain undefeated, celebrate Ashcraft’s 250th win
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black held their home opener of the 2022 Empire Football League season Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting the Plattsburgh Northstars. The Red and Black looking to move to 5-0 on the season and stay...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
informnny.com
Search ends for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
wwnytv.com
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
WKTV
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
North Country doctor’s practice to pay $850,000 after overcharging for drugs, medical care
Syracuse, NY – A Watertown medical practice has agreed to pay $850,000 after admitting it improperly billed the federal government for the drug Botox and for services provided by physician assistants. North Country Neurology, a doctor-owned practice, admitted it billed the federal Medicare insurance program for the drug Botox...
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
