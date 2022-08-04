ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Genevieve Lillian Garofalo

Genevieve Lillian Garofalo, born on March 16, 1936, passed away on July 19, 2022. Gen was an East Rome girl, who graduated from RFA in 1954 and moved to Ventura, California, to join her family. She was a devoted daughter to Frank and Sophie Garofalo. Gen was a fun-loving friend,...
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oriskany, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Holland Patent, NY
Rome, NY
Education
Rome, NY
Government
City
Morrisville, NY
City
Madison, NY
Rome, NY
Society
City
Westmoreland, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donna Lee Hayes

Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
ROME, NY
WKTV

New children's bookstore opens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen

Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen 43, formerly of Rome, NY passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2022. Kristen was born on April 10, 1979, in Rome Hospital to Leonard and Lorraine Cianfrocco. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1997, and shortly thereafter attended Vidal Sassoon Academy, Santa Monica, CA, where she studied to become a hair stylist and colorist. Kristen had a passion for making her clients feel their very best and enjoyed working at salons in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. In addition, Kristen previously worked at SM-UCLA Medical Center ER and was currently at the West LA VA Hospital in the sleep study department.
ROME, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonaventure
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
COLD BROOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#S Club#Syracuse University#Charity#Rome Free Academy#The University Of Buffalo#Westmoreland High School#Oneida High School#Penn State University#Oriskany High School#Vernon Verona Sh
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Search ends for missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
wwnytv.com

Body pulled from Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson

NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy