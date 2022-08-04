Read on www.androidpolice.com
Related
Oppo's ready to launch ColorOS 13, showing us how it totally isn't like OxygenOS 13
It's fair to say that ColorOS is a lot more important to a lot more people now since it not only powers Oppo phones, but also shares its code base with OnePlus's OxygenOS skin. What started off as subtle changes on OnePlus devices, as we saw on the Nord 2, went on to become a much more homogenous software experience between the two sister brands with the current latest versions of ColorOS and OxygenOS sharing more elements than ever. While this means that the OxygenOS 13 launch from last week may have unintentionally provided clues as to what to expect with ColorOS 13 already, you won't have to wait to see the full thing for much longer now that Oppo has a game plan.
NFL・
Samsung inadvertently confirms color and storage options for its upcoming foldables
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.
Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi
Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
OnePlus 10T will feature superfast 150W charging in the US, but there is a catch
Unlike Samsung and other Android manufacturers, OnePlus reveals the key features of its upcoming phones days ahead of their official unveiling. The OnePlus 10T's launch is scheduled for August 3rd, and the company has already showcased its design, confirmed it will miss out on the Alert Slider and Hasselblad tuning, and pack up to 16GB RAM. Now, with just a couple of days left for the launch event, the BBK-owned company has detailed another key OnePlus 10T feature: 150W superfast wired charging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nothing Phone 1 receives its third update in three weeks
The Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most impressive mid-tier budget phones available for purchase now. Since its unveiling and subsequent launch last month, the phone has already received two updates. Its first over-the-air update introduced revamped sound effects, improvements in battery life, and optimized camera effects. The second update that arrived soon after had improved clarity in photos taken with the ultra-wide camera as well as photos shot in low-light conditions and added an experimental NFT gallery widget plus a Tesla control feature. Now, Nothing is at it again with yet another update bringing the Phone 1 up to OS version 1.1.2.
How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
OnePlus shows off OxygenOS 13, headed first to the OP 10 Pro
OnePlus has just gone official with the OnePlus 10T, a phone that’s not arriving without a healthy dose of controversy, having dropped (temporarily, we hope) its iconic alert slider. But when it comes to questionable moves from the company, none stand out more prominently in recent memory that the decisions it’s been making with regard to its software — and specifically, the influence of ColorOS upon OxygenOS. After all the ColorOS pushback, we've been hugely curious to see what the next step would look like, and today we got a preview of just that, as OnePlus drew back the curtain on OxygenOS 13.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nothing Phone 1’s teardown and durability test reveals an inside joke
Like many new brands, Carl Pei’s Nothing got off to a shaky start. Although the Phone 1 is a literal beacon in a sea of drab smartphones, it's had a few issues. The company has been swift to roll out fixes, but updates can't change hardware. Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) and PBKreviews on YouTube have tested the Phone 1’s durability and repairability to determine how easily the device breaks and how convenient subsequent repairs would be — and found a curious Easter egg in the process.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
Oppo and OnePlus face wide-reaching smartphone sales bans following patent dispute with Nokia
Over the years, patents and licensing fees have been at the crux of significant disputes between tech companies. The Sonos-Google battle is the perfect example of this. Certain features in Nest and Home speakers violated Sonos' patents. When the latter sued Google for licensing money, it removed the related functionality altogether. Similarly, Oppo and OnePlus have now been forced to pull their phones from Germany after losing an appeal against a patent violation lawsuit from Nokia, the networking giant, and there might be more markets to come.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
The first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 smartwatch could debut very soon
If you're a fan of square smartwatches, you have a few choices: you can buy an Apple Watch or you can buy the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, which looks like a carbon copy of Apple's iconic wearable. Of course good looks don't solve the bigger issues with WearOS, and we're not even sure if Google's upcoming Pixel Watch will be a real competitor for the Apple Watch. With round designs dominating the WearOS market, however, so we're always happy to see the debut of a new well-equipped square model.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
What is Samsung Pass?
There's a reason password managers have become so ubiquitous. An excess of social media, banking, and work-related apps all require strong, unique passwords with eight or more characters consisting of at least one symbol, one capital letter, and, well, you get the point. While some people can memorize all those strong, unique passwords, password managers go a long way to improving the quality of life for those of us who have better things to do with our remaining brain cells.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB now down to $1,200, but maybe you should wait
Prices of Samsung's foldable smartphones have come down since they first launched. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 started a more reasonable $999, making it substantially cheaper than its $1,400 predecessor. Likewise, the Galaxy Z Fold lineup has also become cheaper over the years, but with a starting price tag of $1,800, the Fold 3 remains an expensive proposition. If you have been eyeing the Fold for a while, you are in luck, as Amazon is taking a massive $700 off it for now—discounting it to $1,200 from $1,900.
Weekend poll: What materials do you want your next Android phone to be made from?
These days, nearly every smartphone on the market is made from some combination of glass, plastic, and aluminum. There's no doubt that these materials have served us well — hell, the recently-released Pixel 6a features a plastic back so nice, it was easy to believe it was glass — but if you buy enough devices, it starts to get pretty boring. A whole world of exotic, luxury materials exist that are ripe for smartphone makers to use on their next-gen products, but so far, stainless steel seems to be the most adventurous any company is willing to get.
Your Pixel's flashlight reminders are either going to be really helpful or really annoying
Every three months, Google releases a Feature Drop for its Pixels, a roundup of new tools and tricks that enhance how you use your phone every day. Often, these are so packed with changes, it's easy to lose track of how they all work, forgetting that your Pixel has some neat capabilities it didn't always have. It's especially true for At a Glance, Google's handy widget that, lately, has become essential for everything from showcasing the air quality to controlling your smart doorbell.
OnePlus 10 Pro makes its Prime Day price drop permanent
OnePlus just announced its latest phone, and despite some shortcomings, it's shaping up to be one of the better releases from the brand in recent memory. That said, not everyone will want to spring for the OnePlus 10T. With a worse display and a smaller battery than this year's 10 Pro — not to mention the lack of an alert slider — opting for the company's early 2022 flagship might sound appealing to some users. If the price tag has been holding you back from picking up a OnePlus 10 Pro, a permanent price reduction might just be enough to convince you to click buy.
Pick up a Spotify Car Thing at a sweet discount before it's gone forever
In the age of feature-rich and multipurpose interfaces like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Spotify's assumption that the market could use an accessory that solely allowed you to interact with your phone’s Spotify app was a bit awkward — and it's probably what led to its demise. That doesn't mean Car Thing is all redundant, though, as cars that lack a smart infotainment system can definitely benefit from something like it, or maybe you simply like its less distracting focus on music only. If you happen to check either box, or simply want to grab the quirky little device for whatever reason, then now's probably the best time to pick a Car Thing up thanks to a sweet 50% discount with a code.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0