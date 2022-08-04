ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Two MVP United Volleyball alums spiking the competition

Image credit: United Sports Academy SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The MVP United Volleyball club in North Sioux City is known for its talent not only in our area, but around the globe as a pair of alumnae have taken their talents overseas for their professional careers. Alexis Conaway and Kenzie Foley are the most recent […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity

Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Vermillion, SD
Football
Vermillion, SD
Sports
Vermillion, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
City
Vermillion, SD
Sioux City Journal

Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
LE MARS, IA
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Iowa State University#American Football##Raccoon Valley Radio#Stanford
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy