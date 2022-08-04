Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Two MVP United Volleyball alums spiking the competition
Image credit: United Sports Academy SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The MVP United Volleyball club in North Sioux City is known for its talent not only in our area, but around the globe as a pair of alumnae have taken their talents overseas for their professional careers. Alexis Conaway and Kenzie Foley are the most recent […]
Sioux Falls Little League drops Game 1 of Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls Little League team got off to a good start at the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series.
KELOLAND TV
From wrestling to restaurants: Professional wrestler pins hopes on a new career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You likely have heard of pro-wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, but what about Guerrero Rojo? He was once a big-time wrestler in Mexico and wound up wrestling in the WCW. But instead of wrestling, he’s now pinning his hopes on a...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
