ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Chinese government using phony sites and accounts to push message, new research finds

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese general says military exercises around Taiwan mean they can ‘strike whenever we want’

A Chinese major general said on state television that military live-fire exercises are “surrounding the whole island” of Taiwan so they can “strike whenever we want, however, we want.”“We are calm and not impetuous, but we will defend our sovereignty and democracy,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in response to the drills.The military exercises, which commenced on Thursday (4 August), have been condemned by Japan’s prime minsiter Fumio Kishida as being a threat to regional security.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MILITARY
Business Insider

7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams

Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Cnbc
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk

Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
FOREIGN POLICY
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy