Chinese government using phony sites and accounts to push message, new research finds

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Chinese general says military exercises around Taiwan mean they can ‘strike whenever we want’
A Chinese major general said on state television that military live-fire exercises are “surrounding the whole island” of Taiwan so they can “strike whenever we want, however, we want.”“We are calm and not impetuous, but we will defend our sovereignty and democracy,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in response to the drills.The military exercises, which commenced on Thursday (4 August), have been condemned by Japan’s prime minsiter Fumio Kishida as being a threat to regional security.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Business Insider
7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams
Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
South Korean president accused of avoiding Nancy Pelosi in bid to placate China
Yoon Suk-yeol will not meet US House speaker in move critics say aims to avoid antagonising China as tensions in the Taiwan strait simmer
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
S.Korea president calls Pelosi border visit strong deterrence against N.Korea
SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border area reflects strong deterrence against North Korea, media outlet News1 reported.
POLITICO
U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk
Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
9to5Mac
Apple warns suppliers about Chinese revenge for Pelosi meeting; may affect iPhone shipments
Apple has reportedly warned suppliers about a further act of Chinese revenge for this week’s controversial visit to Taiwan by the speaker for the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. China’s response may disrupt shipping of iPhones and/or their components. China has expressed its extreme displeasure at the...
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
Russia backs Beijing on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, drawing the two countries closer together on issues like Ukraine
Russia is backing China's position over Taiwan as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi traveled to the self-governed island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chinese government has at least one firm supporter in its escalating conflict with the United States over U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: Russia.
Pelosi Wraps Asia Trip Leaving Biden, Taiwan, Allies, China in Tougher Spot
Former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus told Newsweek that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip "was a mistake" and an "ill-advised" move.
protocol.com
Tired: Russia. Wired: China
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
Op-Ed: Even blue states now want Biden to pay for cost of his open border policies
"What crosses the border is dangerous; the Southwest is our 'exposed flank.' There is a nagging fear that we've gone to sleep with the back door unlocked." – Author and journalist Ted Conover. The right to seek asylum was incorporated into international law following the atrocities of World War...
Comments / 2