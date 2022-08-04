Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
2021 Football Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. We’ll start with the football team. In passing, the team was 14/51 on pass attempts, had a completion percentage of 27.5%, passed for 201 yards, and averaged 14.4 yards per completion. There was 1 passing touchdown, and a combined passing QB rating of 60.6.
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
One more day before official start date
Tomorrow is the first official date for Iowa high schools to begin practices for all Fall sports. Greene County sponsors football, volleyball, and cross-country this time of year. The Rams are coming off winning seasons in football and volleyball, and boys’s cross-country had their best campaign in some time in 2021. There were only two female runners for much of the cross-country season, which wasn’t enough to qualify for a team score.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Old Settlers Days Rodeo in Maxwell
The Wright Company hosted a rodeo as part of Old Settlers Days in Maxwell, Iowa, on Saturday. Maxwell began hosting Old Settlers Days in the late 1800s and it has since become a tradition to hold the event in early August. The rodeo played host to several different events, including...
Iowa game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Hawkeyes’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is an interesting rating system to track and follow over the course of the college football season. The system is also predicting game outcomes for every team in college football. Unfortunately for Iowa, the Football Power Index is not high on the Hawkeyes heading into the season....
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham
Funeral services for Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 12th at the Earlham Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 11th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home – Earlham Chapel. The family asks that casual attire be worn for the services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry
Graveside services for Albert Sanford Shimer age 78 of Perry, will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Heat Advisory Issued for Later Today for Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Temperatures are once again expected to reach triple digits across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area today. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki talks about what is in store for our area today. “We’ll get back into the upper 90s, right around about 98 degrees with sunny skies. That humidity is still...
Urbandale School District considers giving Urbandale PD camera access
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale School District is considering giving the Urbandale Police Department access to their security cameras in the event of a crisis situation. The police department would be able to watch the cameras when an active shooter is inside the building to improve emergency crews’ response time and tactics in a crisis. […]
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Cruisin’ to the Square is Thursday in Jefferson
A popular event returns this Thursday to downtown Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square brings several cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors to the downtown square, which takes place from 4:30-7pm. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says they will block off the streets around the square at 1pm that day in preparation for the massive amounts of vehicles.
