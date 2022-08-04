ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

See ‘Rent’ on the outdoor stage at Midland Center for the Arts

By Heather Jordan
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
OWOSSO, MI
Morning Sun

Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant

Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Midland, MI
State
New York State
Midland, MI
Entertainment
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
CLIO, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw

If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Larson
1470 WFNT

Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend

Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
FLINT, MI
fentoninprint.com

Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022

Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater
The Saginaw News

Arenac County boat launch closing for improvements until late October

AU GRES, MI — A popular public boat launch in Arenac County will soon be closed for renovations and improvements. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County would be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 8, as an improvement project gets underway. The project will include repaving of the main parking area and the addition of new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
DAVISON, MI
The Saginaw News

Freeland stumbles in Junior Little League Regional opener

Freeland made its Junior Little League Central Regional debut Sunday, but it didn’t go quite as planned. Freeland dropped its opener Sunday, falling 5-3 to Illinois in the Junior Little League (13-14) Central Regional modified double-elimination tournament at Larkin Township Park in Midland. “The kids walked out of the...
FREELAND, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy