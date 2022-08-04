See ‘Rent’ on the outdoor stage at Midland Center for the Arts

Read on www.mlive.com
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
Morning Sun
Journey bringing ‘Freedom’ to Mt. Pleasant
Classic rock hitmakers Journey will bring its Freedom Tour to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5, along with special guest Mac Saturn. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.
‘Self Love Beauty’ selected as SVSU Battle of the Valleys 2022 charity partner
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students will continue a tradition of supporting community organizations as the Battle of the Valleys fundraising competition enters its 20th year. SVSU’s Student Association, its student government, announced that it has selected Self Love Beauty as the charitable partner for this year’s competition....
Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Country Chef restaurant in Clio. A Famous Greek Salad is served with mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, beets and pepperoncini pepper in a greek dressing at The Country Chef Restaurant in Clio on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 5 / 15.
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022
Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the barbecue parfait from Bad Wolf BBQ
FREELAND, MI — Bad Wolf BBQ, a Freeland-based food truck, offers a popular layered barbecue parfait, extra cheesy mac and cheese, and award-winning brisket. “My mac and cheese is made from scratch,” said Kathy Hetzner, who owns the food truck with her husband, Mike Hetzner. “I put eight different cheeses in it.”
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Arenac County boat launch closing for improvements until late October
AU GRES, MI — A popular public boat launch in Arenac County will soon be closed for renovations and improvements. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County would be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 8, as an improvement project gets underway. The project will include repaving of the main parking area and the addition of new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Saginaw resident set for 2-year Peace Corps mission in Ecuador
SAGINAW, MI — Jessica Fehrman has some packing to do. By month’s end, the 26-year-old Saginaw woman will count herself among the first Peace Corps volunteers to serve overseas since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That’s when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 people from 60 nations.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Michigan’s Boat and Beach forecast: Warmest water of the summer
For at least the southern two-thirds of Lower Michigan, it will be a stellar weekend to get to a beach or hop on a boat. A zone of thunderstorms will move across the Upper Peninsula on Saturday and shift south into northern Lower Michigan during Sunday. South of the storms,...
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
Freeland stumbles in Junior Little League Regional opener
Freeland made its Junior Little League Central Regional debut Sunday, but it didn’t go quite as planned. Freeland dropped its opener Sunday, falling 5-3 to Illinois in the Junior Little League (13-14) Central Regional modified double-elimination tournament at Larkin Township Park in Midland. “The kids walked out of the...
