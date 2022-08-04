Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country Schedule Features Tough Challenges
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams are going through their first practice today, and will be having a really good schedule to challenge them this year. Both teams open the season with a race at Central College at Pella on September 3rd, before running at Iowa State on Thursday, September 8th. The girls will have a trip up to Minnesota to race in a good meet at the University of Minnesota.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
One more day before official start date
Tomorrow is the first official date for Iowa high schools to begin practices for all Fall sports. Greene County sponsors football, volleyball, and cross-country this time of year. The Rams are coming off winning seasons in football and volleyball, and boys’s cross-country had their best campaign in some time in 2021. There were only two female runners for much of the cross-country season, which wasn’t enough to qualify for a team score.
Week Seven Preview For Panorama Panthers Football Team
With the previews continuing to roll in for the upcoming Panorama Panthers football season, week seven will feature another Guthrie County showdown as the AC/GC Chargers will be headed to Panora this year. Last season when the Panthers took on the Chargers in Guthrie Center the Chargers were able to...
Wildcat Statistics for 2021-22 Season: Part 15
As we finish looking at the stats recorded by the baseball players for the West Central Valley Wildcats today, we’ll start with junior Logan Jones. He played and started in all 29 of the team’s games, making it to the plate 84 times, recording 9 runs, and hitting 18 runs. Of those runs, 16 were singles and 2 were doubles, helping Jones tally 18 RBI’s. He was walked 11 times, hit by 5 pitches and reached on error 5 times.
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
Dallas County To Honor William Wagner During Adel Sweet Corn Festival
This year celebrates 175 years of the city of Adel, and during this weekend’s Adel Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday the Dallas County Courthouse will be open for viewing. Supervisor Mark Hanson says because of the work that William Wagner did during an early phase of renovation of the Dallas County Courthouse along with various other ventures and contributions, he will be honored with a special event Friday at 4 p.m. that will coincide with that day being proclaimed William Wagner Day.
Heat Advisory Issued for Later Today for Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Temperatures are once again expected to reach triple digits across the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area today. Weatherology Meteorologist Jennifer Wojcicki talks about what is in store for our area today. “We’ll get back into the upper 90s, right around about 98 degrees with sunny skies. That humidity is still...
Let’s Talk Dallas County HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young Part 1
HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young talks about his new role and working in Perry as well as an upcoming project in Perry.
Perry School Board To Consider Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Contract
The Perry School Board will consider approving the teacher/paraeducator registered apprenticeship contract at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving Iowa Standards for School Leaders, 2022-23 Return to Learn manual, revisions of Board policies, 2022-23 staff handbooks and student activities handbook changes, and a Career Technical Education alternate pay scale proposal.
Show and Shine Car Show is Tomorrow at Spring Lake
All eyes will be on Spring Lake Park tomorrow in Greene County with a big event. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show will take place near the skating rink from 11am-2:30pm tomorrow. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle are encouraged to register, which can be done the day of. Additionally, there will be several awards voted on by the public, for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle.
New Musical Playground Installed In Mitchell Park
A new activity has been added to the Mitchell Park in Guthrie Center. Guthrie County Arts Council has completed the installation of the “Botanical Garden” musical playground near the aquatic center in Mitchell Park. Board Member Ruth Owen says that this playground gives children and adults the opportunity to explore different tones and sounds with the garden like instruments.
Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa
Funeral Services for Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa will be held Tuesday, August, 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church-Guthrie Center, lowa. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, lowa. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5 – 7PM at the Event Center at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds – Guthrie Center, lowa. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com .
Free Movie Reminder with Greene County Historical Society
Later today the Greene County Historical Society is sponsoring a free movie at the Sierra Community Theatre. The 1980 movie, “Whitcomb’s War” is a comedy about the character Pastor David Michael Whitcomb who is assigned to a church in Harrah, Iowa. However, an employer, Phil Esteem changes the work week to Wednesday through Sunday and Pastor Whitcomb leads a protest against working on Sunday.
Jefferson Library Schedules Tech Petting Zoo Opportunities
The Jefferson Public Library has several opportunities for people to get familized with some speciality resources. The Tech Petting Zoo is for anyone who wants to learn more about the vast online resources the library provides. Programs include Brainfuse for those who are looking for a job, need help with resumes or homework, Greene County Community History Archives which includes digital copies of various county newspapers dating back to the 1860s, along with cemetery records and military and church records; Tumblebooks that are eBooks for children and Bridges that provides free access to books, magazines and videos.
Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham
Funeral services for Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 12th at the Earlham Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 11th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home – Earlham Chapel. The family asks that casual attire be worn for the services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
