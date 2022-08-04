Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham
Funeral services for Ryan Adam Hougham, 27, of Earlham will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 12th at the Earlham Church of Christ. Burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 11th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home – Earlham Chapel. The family asks that casual attire be worn for the services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Road Blocked Due To Crash On I80, Detour In Place
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is affecting traffic on Interstate 80 near Earlham. According to Iowa 511 there is a delay on Interstate 80 eastbound as between exit 104 and exit 106 the road is blocked due to a crash. There is a detour in place taking P53 up to Old Highway 6 in Redfield over to L Avenue and back down to Interstate 80.
Comments / 0