Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Hoagies and Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Pennsylvania ranked among the top 20 best states for businesses: study | Today in Pa. LITE
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania school children is well below what most doctors would like to see. Moreover, COVID-19 cases remain plentiful in Pennsylvania and much of the country, with cases expected to rise again come fall and winter. Still, the school closings and remote learning of the recent past...
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
From seafood boil to firepit pizza, foil-packet recipes to finish your summer campfires in style
With plenty of summer yet to come, with plenty of beautiful fall days to follow, many campfires and firepit blazes lie ahead, offering abundant opportunity for foil-packet meals. Here are a handful of foil-packet recipes tested, approved and enjoyed at campsites in state parks and backyard firepits right here in Pennsylvania.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
With no clients left, a Florida shelter for retired greyhounds closes its doors
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With all of the Fidos in forever homes, Hollydogs Greyhound Adoption, the nonprofit organization created in 1995 to save South Florida’s retired racers, has closed its doors. The Bonita Springs shelter made the announcement on its Facebook page. “Back in the early 90′s, we...
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Top Prospects to watch for at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Showcase
The Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase will take place during the weekend of Aug. 26-27. There will be a total of six football games and 11 out of the 12 teams will be from the state of Pennsylvania. There are some heavyweight matchups at different classifications that will take place that weekend. It'll be the first year that Chambersburg is holding the Peach Bowl Showcase.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
