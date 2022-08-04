Read on www.14news.com
Related
14news.com
Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week. But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer. Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation,...
14news.com
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back to school for half of the EVSC. As buses head out on the road Monday, you want to be flexible on these first few mornings. According to the EVSC website, officials recommend students get to their bus stop at least five minutes before.
14news.com
Dealing with back to school anxiety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The countdown is on to the end of summer as many students head back to class this week. Getting kids back into a whole new routine can cause some anxiety in children. We spoke with Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health. She tells what the...
Henderson County High School celebrates their seniors
Come support the class of 2023 Henderson County High School on their first day back to school with their annual senior sunrise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Our crew is on scene of a situation on Highway 66 in Warrick County. That’s near Lincoln Avenue. Today’s a big day for several Tri-State schools, including the EVSC. More students are hopping on the bus for the first day back to school. Back to school...
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
14news.com
Back to School Bash being held in Dawson Springs Monday night
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Back to School Bash is happening in Dawson Springs Monday night. It’s a chance for all students to get the supplies they need for class. Officials say elementary students will have all items supplied to them, thanks to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club.
14news.com
Book about UE basketball plane crash nominated in 2022 Indiana Authors Awards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book about the University of Evansville tragic plane crash involving the 1977 basketball team has been nominated for the 2022 Indiana Authors Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announced the shortlist of books eligible for top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
wevv.com
New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in
The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Deputy Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools. Deputy Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
14news.com
Riverboat cruise set to dock in Evansville on Aug. 8
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
14news.com
Schnucks holding ‘Shop Out Hunger’ Food Drive this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks is holding a food drive this week. Officials say the “Shop Out Hunger” Food Drive will support food pantries, homeless shelters and transition houses in every community they serve. Those wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at...
Craziest Pizza Toppings in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.
14news.com
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson. It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Evansville illuminates downtown with light installation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this week, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District lit a short-term demonstration that lasted only a few evenings. It showed off the color-changing LED light capabilities in the underpass of the Lloyd Expressway at Main Street. Officials say this installation was inspired by similar projects in Birmingham, Alabama and Lynn, […]
Comments / 0