When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO