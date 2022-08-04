Derby e-bike rentals to return three years after scheme scrapped

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
BBC
Hijacked Tesco van stopped by police stinger
Two men have been arrested after a Tesco van was hijacked in Newtownards and driven to Belfast, colliding with other vehicles on the way. The delivery van was taken from Georges Street shortly before 17:00 BST. It was driven through Dundonald and Holywood before police used a stinger at Dee...
BBC
Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development
A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
BBC
Parnham House: Masterplan plea for stately home restoration
Plans for a marquee restaurant, car park and holiday chalets at a Grade I listed stately home have been approved. Dorset Council agreed the proposals for Parnham House, near Beaminster, which was wrecked in an arson attack in 2017. It was subsequently bought by former rave scene promoter James Perkins...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Illegal vapes sold from back of St Helens town centre shop
Over 1,100 illegal disposable e-cigarettes have been seized from a vape shop in St Helens town centre. Trading Standards officers said the vapes contained the same amount of nicotine as about 15 packets of cigarettes. They were concealed in the rear of the shop and were being sold to customers...
Comments / 0