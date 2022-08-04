Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO