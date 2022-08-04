Read on www.dbltap.com
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Charge Rifle Will Not Change in Apex Legends Season 14 According to Respawn
The Charge Rifle is staying the same for Apex Legends Season 14 according to an Apex Legends developer in a recent interview. After the announcement trailer for Season 14, Respawn made their rounds through the media giving out a few interviews. One was with TheLoadout where the topic of the controversial sniper came up.
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
How Does Daily Adventure Incense Work in Pokémon GO?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Daily Adventure Incense works in Pokémon GO.
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta
Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
IceManIsaac Reveals His 'Perfect' Warzone AR Build in Season 4 Reloaded
Content creator IceManIsaac recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what his personal favorite assault rifle is at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the Cooper Carbine has been one of the most viable options for quite some...
League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
SNK Announces New Fatal Fury Game in Development
After more than 20 years, a new Fatal Fury game is on its way.
How to Use Native Refresh Rate in Pokemon GO
A guide on how to use native refresh rate in Pokemon GO
Modern Warfare II Beta Dates Set for September
Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates were revealed on Sunday, and fans can gain early access if they pre-order. And it looks like PlayStation fanboys will get a special treat. Players using the PlayStation platform will be able to play earlier for both their early access and normal open beta.
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained
Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
How to Watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event
Capcom are hosting a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event. Here's how to watch along with the action.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule
League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
Will GTA Online Merge With GTA 6?
With conversations about GTA 6 circulating online, it is only natural for fans to be asking whether GTA online may merge its existing lobbies when GTA 6 does release.
Behaviour Interactive Project S Release Date Information
Behavior Interactive's newest project has just announced its release date.
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
Halo Infinite NA Super 2022 Twitch Drops include the Holy Flare charm and Primal Glory Mark VII coating. Here's how to claim the rewards and how long you need to watch the event to get them.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Make Control LTM Permanent
Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make Control a permanent mode in Apex Legends, according to a report by Dexerto. Since initially making its debut in Season 12: Defiance, Control has notably been a fan-favorite limited-time mode (LTM) within the Apex Legends community. Unfortunately, however, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the playlist rotation on a consistent basis.
