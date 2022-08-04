ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14

The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On

In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta

Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
League of Legends Patch 12.15 Preview

League of Legends Patch 12.15 is coming out on August 10, alongside a variety of new Champion and system adjustments. League of Legends Developer Matt Leung-Harrison, known as @RiotPhroxzon on Twitter, posted a preview of the changes coming to the new patch. Here's all the information we got from the Patch 12.15 preview.
Modern Warfare II Beta Dates Set for September

Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates were revealed on Sunday, and fans can gain early access if they pre-order. And it looks like PlayStation fanboys will get a special treat. Players using the PlayStation platform will be able to play earlier for both their early access and normal open beta.
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained

Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule

League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Make Control LTM Permanent

Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make Control a permanent mode in Apex Legends, according to a report by Dexerto. Since initially making its debut in Season 12: Defiance, Control has notably been a fan-favorite limited-time mode (LTM) within the Apex Legends community. Unfortunately, however, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the playlist rotation on a consistent basis.
