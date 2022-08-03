ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Morning Briefing: Vin Scully dies at 94; LAUSD outlines COVID protocols; Novavax vaccines now available in LA County

By Will Sayre, Yazmin Cruz
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire

WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

