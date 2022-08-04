Clemson Is a 'Developmental Program' and That's Not Changing Anytime Soon

At Clemson, success is determined by how Dabo Swinney and the rest of his coaching staff develop talent, and don't expect that to change anytime soon.

Dabo Swinney doesn't think he needs the transfer portal to maintain the success he's achieved at Clemson.

The winning culture he has created inside the program has been one of the biggest contributors to that success, and Swinney believes that culture is also one of the biggest reasons why he doesn't need to rely on the portal for talent.

Instead, Clemson's head coach prefers to invest in the talent he's already recruited, firmly believing in his staff's ability to develop, and until his program is no longer able to attract high school talent, that will remain the philosophy .

"We're not a catch-and-release type program," Swinney said. "If we can't get the best high school kids anymore, then we'll have to adjust."

Despite the massive changes in the landscape surrounding the sport, which include the advent of NIL, along with the new transfer rules, the Tigers have consistently recruited at a high level, routinely signing Top-10 classes throughout Swinney's tenure. There have even been multiple classes that finished ranked inside the Top-5.

Swinney has been able to maintain that success despite not using NIL as a major selling point and despite playing in the ACC, a league that is generally perceived as one not able to compete with the likes of the SEC or Big Ten.

"This is a special place," Swinney said. "It's not about what league we're in, It's not about NIL. It's not about that stuff. It's about Clemson and it's about who you are as a program."

"I think that's one of the reasons you see a lot of guys staying here is they know that this is a developmental program. Now, if a freshman beats out a senior and it just is what it is, right? But I know this. If all your freshmen are coming in and beating out the seniors every year, something isn't right."

However, despite a narrative that says otherwise, Swinney isn't against using the portal when necessary. In fact, entering the spring, the staff was looking to bring in a veteran offensive lineman via the portal.

"We tried to get a portal OL this year; we tried," Swinney said. "Was really only two guys that that really fit everything we were looking for. And we didn't get either one. That's just that's the life of recruiting. We're not gonna take a guy to take a guy."

For now, though, Swinney is committed to achieving success through the recruitment of high school players. He has no interest in recruiting the portal outside of filling an unexpected immediate need.

It's how the Tigers have won up until this point, and if Swinney has his way, it's how his program will continue to win.

"It's a developmental game, it's a developmental program," Swinney said. "That's how we've always won and how we'll continue to win. And from time to time if there's a certain fit or need that we have to address because we did have a gap, we'll do that. We just haven't been in that situation, thankfully. Hopefully, we won't, but we'll see, anything can happen."

