Harlingen, TX

Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes.

The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers.

That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin a thorough investigation of those systems and of HWWS.

The investigation examined treatment operations and sampled water at many locations in the water distribution system including points between the treatment plants and the two communities that issued notices.

TCEQ found no violations in HWWS operations, nor in the water, that is supplied to its customers.

HWWS said it has occasionally changed its disinfectant from a combination of chlorine and ammonia to free chlorine (without ammonia) to refresh the distribution system and reduce the amount of flushing otherwise required.

Although not required to do so, HWWS again changed its disinfectant on August 2, 2022, to raise the measures being taken by neighboring communities to restore their normal operations.

HWWS added they will revert to using its normal disinfectant on September 1, 2022.

To read the full news release from HWWS CLICK HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

