NIH Director's Blog
Acid Reflux (GER & GERD) in Infants
In infants, gastroesophageal reflux (GER) happens when stomach contents come back up into the esophagus, which can cause regurgitation and spitting up. GERD is a more severe and long-lasting condition in which GER causes repeated symptoms that are bothersome or lead to complications.
