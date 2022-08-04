ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Department of Justice

WNEM

Scattered showers & t-storms Monday, humidity drops Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw plenty of heat and humidity in Mid-Michigan, but a break in that is expected this work week. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected today, but it’s that activity that will help lead to the break in the humidity. With more events around Mid-Michigan this week, the weather overall should cooperate!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
MICHIGAN STATE

