New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter

Read on www.wishtv.com
Related
Man shot in Morgantown; Police seek 2 suspects
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are looking for at least two suspects in connection to a shooting that injured one person. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 6700 block of County Road South 800 West in Morgantown in reference to a shooting at around 8:55 p.m. Sunday. A man […]
Former Plainfield school employee arrested; facing drug dealing-related charge
A former employee of the Plainfield Community School Corporation was arrested Thursday by police and is facing several charges.
Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off
EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court docs: Police arrest Indiana coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
WISH-TV
Fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered at funeral
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a final farewell to fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, July 31 in Elwood. Nearly a week later, people from...
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 vehicles and 1 semi involved in crash near Anderson on I-69
A crash involving 10 vehicles and one semi caused multiple lane closures on Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
WTHR
2 arrested after deadly Indianapolis robbery, gunfight with police
INDIANAPOLIS — Police exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a deadly Saturday morning shooting before arresting them. The suspects are accused of killing a man during a robbery on the near northwest side of the city and trying to get away in a stolen vehicle, IMPD said. According to...
Current Publishing
All Carmel Clay School campuses to have school resource officer beginning this fall
When school resumes Aug. 10, Carmel Clay Schools will have met its goal to have at least one school resource officer committed to every campus. SROs have been stationed at Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools for years, but after voters approved a school safety referendum in 2019 CCS began expanding the program to elementary schools.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
Police investigate shooting northwest of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Police found an person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
Comments / 2