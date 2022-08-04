Mankato Public Safety donates supplies to Guatemala

Read on www.keyc.com
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things...
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James. Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch. Two in-person...
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Things to know for elections tomorrow... Updated: 5 hours ago. Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Ettinger campaign adjusts following COVID diagnosis
The new North Mankato splash pad is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm and is located next to Fallenstein Playground next to Caswell Park. KEYC Friday PM Weather Update: Heavy rain possible this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Multiple rounds of t-storms will produce heavy rain this weekend....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
Faribault County Register
Dealing with a fire-damaged road
While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
740thefan.com
Five bicyclists hurt in crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
KIMT
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
‘Art Inside’ highlights art pieces from incarcerated students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This summer, MSU’s Art Department offered a course to incarcerated students at the Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility. Starting today, The public will be able to stop by and see the all the art pieces created by the students. “Art Inside” exhibit, which features the...
