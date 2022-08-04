Skull found in dark by homeless people leads Florida cops to human remains, cops say

Homeless people stumbled onto a human skull in the dark in Florida, leading police to find skeletal remains , according to the Ocala Police Department.

The skull was found around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, behind a warehouse on SW 17th Street in southwest Ocala, police said in a news release. Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

“The remains were initially found by homeless people when they were looking in the woods for a place to sleep. When they saw the remains, they called 9-1-1,” police said.

“Officers were directed to the area and found the skeletal remains.”

Photos show deputies searched a wooded area behind the warehouse, which is located in a largely commercial area of Ocala.

Investigators suspect “the remains have been there for several months.”

The cause of death remains under investigation, but no evidence of foul play has been found, police say.

‘Mummified’ infant found buried at Florida site prompts hunt for more graves, cops say

Mystery revealed at Florida construction site when ‘very old’ human bones discovered

Human remains uncovered at site of proposed home in gated community, Florida cops say