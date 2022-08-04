Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Read on www.wcbe.org
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Ron DeSantis to hit the campaign trail... for Trump's candidates: Florida Gov. will hit the stage with J.D. Vance, Doug Mastriano and Kari Lake to 'unite' Republicans before the midterms
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail for several GOP candidates across the country who won their primary elections after being endorsed by Donald Trump. The popular Republican official made a name for himself among conservatives for his opposition to the Biden administration on COVID-19 mandates and legislation that Democrats have described as anti-LGBTQ.
Comments / 0