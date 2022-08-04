Read on www.wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board to consider rescinding pledge of allegiance at open of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning for Fargo School Board meetings could be a thing of the past after the next meeting. Board member Seth Holden recently asked the Governance Committee to discuss adding an agenda item to a board meeting on the pledge, which has been recited since the April 12th board meeting after former board member David Paulson pushed to get the issue into discussion. Now, at the August 9th school board meeting, that could be reversed.
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk welcomes We Fest's economic impact while touting city
(Fargo, ND) -- The Mayor of Detroit Lakes is welcoming and enjoying the economic impact of We Fest while also touting his city. "Well it's a great place to come and visit and when you come and visit you might as well decide to live here. It's just a fantastic place to live. We have a lot to offer here," said Matt Brenk, while appearing on "What's on Your Mind" on AM 1100 The Flag.
Fargo Police Department to host Academy Graduation and Swearing in Ceremony Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department will celebrate the graduation of nearly two dozen recruits from the most recent Fargo Police Academy. The Graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m in the City Commission Chambers located within Fargo City Hall. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, a swearing in ceremony will take place for 15 graduates who are joining Fargo's Police Department. New officers will then begin patrol training following the two ceremonies.
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
8-05-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
01:01 - Danni Melquist - Director of Marketing at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 18:22 - Matt Rau - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager. 29:03 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and...
Fargo Police investigating pair of weekend shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio they are looking into a pair of shootings that took place over the weekend. The first happened at about 12:14 a.m. early Saturday morning in the 3300 block of 35th avenue south. Authorities say they responded to a report of someone being shot, but the victim had been taken by private vehicle to an area hospital before they arrived. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm.
