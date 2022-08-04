Read on www.kivitv.com
Triple-digits highs back for start of the work week
Triple-digit high temperatures are back in the Treasure Valley for the start of the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 90s starting Wednesday and stay in the mid-to-upper-90s through the weekend. There will be a chance of rain throughout the Idaho News 6 viewing...
Heat and sunshine start off the workweek, moisture on the way mid-week
High-pressure continues to build over the region sending temperatures above normal Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid-90s to low-100s in the valleys. While mountain towns in central Idaho will experience temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. Skies will continue to stay clear as well, despite haze that's...
Sunshine and haze on the docket for Sunday
Monsoon moisture that primarily SE Idaho Friday will head out of the state by tonight leaving behind room for clear skies and warmup tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the start of another brief warming trend. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s Sunday in the valleys of SW Idaho. Our...
Increasing numbers of dead fish are washing up on Lake Michigan beaches
LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE - We are in the heart of summer, and the one thing on your mind may be getting in the water and cooling off, but there are a few things you may want to keep in mind before you bring your family to the beach. Piles of...
Twin Falls Police department officers biking across Idaho for a cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls police officers began their trek across Idaho to raise funds for protective armor on Aug. 3. Shield 616 is a nonprofit that raises funds and provides rifle rated body armor and vests to local police departments across the country. They recently partnered with the Twin Falls police department to join "Border to Border" a five-day journey across Idaho to raise money for the cause.
NC school district plans to stock schools with AR-15s in response to Uvalde shooting
Schools in Madison County, North Carolina will be stocked with AR-15 rifles this upcoming school year. That's according to the Asheville Citizen-Times, which reports the security measure is in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the attack...
