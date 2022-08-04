ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Triple-digits highs back for start of the work week

Triple-digit high temperatures are back in the Treasure Valley for the start of the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 90s starting Wednesday and stay in the mid-to-upper-90s through the weekend. There will be a chance of rain throughout the Idaho News 6 viewing...
ENVIRONMENT
KIVI-TV

Heat and sunshine start off the workweek, moisture on the way mid-week

High-pressure continues to build over the region sending temperatures above normal Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid-90s to low-100s in the valleys. While mountain towns in central Idaho will experience temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. Skies will continue to stay clear as well, despite haze that's...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Sunshine and haze on the docket for Sunday

Monsoon moisture that primarily SE Idaho Friday will head out of the state by tonight leaving behind room for clear skies and warmup tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the start of another brief warming trend. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-90s Sunday in the valleys of SW Idaho. Our...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Mountain#Digit#Valleys
KIVI-TV

Twin Falls Police department officers biking across Idaho for a cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls police officers began their trek across Idaho to raise funds for protective armor on Aug. 3. Shield 616 is a nonprofit that raises funds and provides rifle rated body armor and vests to local police departments across the country. They recently partnered with the Twin Falls police department to join "Border to Border" a five-day journey across Idaho to raise money for the cause.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy