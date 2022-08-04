Vote for the best Chicago TV show of all time

It's down to a stalwart '70s sitcom versus a popular '90s procedural for the best Chicago TV show of all time.

"ER" narrowly defeated "The Bob Newhart Show" by a handful of votes , while "Good Times" wiped the floor with "Married … With Children."

The locations: "Good Times" was set in Cabrini-Green.

"ER" was set at fictional County Hospital, which could have been Cook County Hospital.

The stars: "Good Times" featured Jimmie Walker, John Amos, Esther Rolle and a young Janet Jackson.

"ER" gave us George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies and even John Stamos later in the run.

The city: "ER" shot all over Chicago, including several scenes on the CTA.

"Good Times" was a studio sitcom, but the intro serves as a time capsule for the city in the '70s.

The theme songs: Both are memorable, but "Good Times" might have the edge — try getting this out of your head after listening.

🗳 Are you ready? Let the final voting begin !