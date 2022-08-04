ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England predicts 13% inflation and recession as interest rates rise

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HL7N_0h4SQ1wL00
Financial News

The UK is set to fall into it longest recession since the financial crisis and inflation will peak at more than 13% as gas prices soar, the Bank of England has warned.

Decision makers hiked the Bank’s base interest rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995, as they tried to control the runaway inflation.

Consumer Prices Index inflation will hit 13.3% in October, the highest for more than 42 years, if regulator Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills to around £3,450, the Bank’s forecasters said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326tei_0h4SQ1wL00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The energy price will push the economy into a five-quarter recession – with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking each quarter in 2023.

“Growth thereafter is very weak by historical standards,” the Bank said on Thursday.

The dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5% this year and 2.25% next.

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

Bank officials said that the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s.

Unemployment will start to rise again next year, according to the projections.

The Bank said that it expects inflation to come back under control in 2023, dropping below 2% towards the end of the year.

“The United Kingdom is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year,” the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.

“Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth turns negative.”

GDP is set to grow by 3.5% this year, the Bank said, revising its previous 3.75% projection downwards. It will then contract 1.5% next year, and a further 0.25% in 2024.

Meanwhile, real post-tax household income will fall 1.5% this year and 2.25% next, it said.

All but one member of the MPC, which sets interest rates, voted for the base rate to rise by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%.

It puts rates at their highest point since January 2009.

The MPC said that pressures from inflation had intensified since the last time the committee met, largely due to a near doubling in wholesale gas price since May.

As this feeds through to energy prices, households will face a major squeeze on their budgets.

The Bank forecast that the price cap on energy bills will rise from £1,971 to £3,450 per year for the average household this October.

Experts from Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, have also predicted further hikes, to £3,616 in January and £3,729 in April. Other energy experts believe it could go higher still.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Interest Rates#Real Gdp#Price Index#Uk#The Bank Of England
newschain

More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

Increased regulatory burdens due to Brexit have hit 54% of businesses, new figures show. Data, published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), shows that two in five (40%) enterprises had difficulty sourcing raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers abroad due to Covid-19. More enterprises (47%) purchased goods and materials...
ECONOMY
newschain

Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business for £2bn after watchdog concerns

French utilities giant Veolia has said it will sell Suez’s UK waste business to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros (£2 billion) after regulators raised competition concerns. Veolia agreed to buy smaller French competitor Suez in a 13 billion euro (£10.9 billion) deal last year. However, it has...
BUSINESS
newschain

Kate Forbes announces birth of baby daughter

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has had a baby girl, she and her husband have announced. Naomi MacLennan was delivered at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Thursday August 4, weighing seven pounds 13 ounces (5.3 kilos). Ms Forbes and her husband, Ali MacLennan, said they were “delighted to welcome”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

John Lundstram warns Union Saint-Gilloise that Rangers are ‘raring to go’

John Lundstram has warned Royal Union Saint-Gilloise they are in for a rude awakening at Ibrox on Tuesday if they believe their Champions League qualifier with Rangers is already done and dusted. The Belgians were in party mode after their 2-0 first-leg win over the Scots in Leuven last Tuesday.
SOCCER
newschain

Georgia man who shot black jogger handed life sentence for hate crime

A white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old black man in a Georgia neighbourhood has been sentenced to life in prison for a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by US District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as he had been sentenced earlier this year to life without parole by a Georgia state court for murder.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought. The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

Accrington are set to be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Tranmere. Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and the club are waiting to learn the extent of the problem. Ryan Astley, who replaced...
SOCCER
newschain

Kevin Betsy could start Mazeed Ogungbo for Crawley against Bristol Rovers

Crawley could hand a first start to Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers. Defender Ogungbo made his Reds debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient. New Town boss Kevin Betsy is still searching for the...
SOCCER
newschain

Tate on countdown for Aclaim’s Nunthorpe bid

James Tate has been “counting down the days” until Royal Aclaim’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes bid. The unbeaten filly shot to favouritism for the Group One on August 19 with a scintillating display in the City Walls Stakes, also at York, last month. Despite having had...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy