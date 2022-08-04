ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.

By the Editorial Board
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

For Black women in Hampton Roads, barriers to reproductive health care are nothing new

NORFOLK, Va. — Barbara Harris’ mother was 35 when she was sterilized by the state of Virginia in the 1960s. “She could have a desire to get married, and have a family with her new husband. But she was not able to do that,” said Harris, a longtime nurse who now is executive treasurer for for Virginia Organizing, an advocacy group. “That choice was taken away from her.”
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy