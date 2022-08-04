ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin calls for restraint from Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh fighting

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBvdr_0h4SPfvp00

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday called for restraint from both sides after Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. read more

The dispute over the region, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

Both sides accused each other of violating the terms of a Russia-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday, which prompted international calls for an end to the 30 years of fighting.

"We are watching very closely, we are naturally concerned about the situation worsening," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We ask the parties for restraint and most importantly to implement all provisions of the trilateral documents."

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to work on a peace plan after a ceasefire but the two sides periodically accuse each other of firing shells.

Peskov said there were currently no plans for President Vladimir Putin to speak to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev, but that any contact could be quickly arranged.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Comments / 59

Christopher Nicholson
3d ago

Putin relevant on the world stage holds no weight,it's amazing that people never look at themselves in a mirror while making a hypocritical statement to see themselves in those words they speak

Reply(8)
37
bhope1948
3d ago

Wait! Putin calling for restraint? Must be cuz he doesn't want anyone taking publicity and glory from his own theater! And second. Did you see the size of those white navy hats? Looks like they are meant to cover a bouffant hairdo, or a halo!

Reply
20
Terry Cheney
4d ago

coming from a murderer of innocent men woman and children give me a break

Reply
51
