Centre County Returns to Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County has returned to the Centers for Disease Control’s low community level for COVID-19 after spending one week at the medium level, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. Prior to last week, the county had spent seven consecutive weeks at the low level. At...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Pickleball debate leads to new courts

STATE COLLEGE — The great pickleball debate in Patton Township appears to be over. On Aug. 1, newly constructed courts opened at Bernel Road Park, replacing the controversial Green Hollow Park courts that are no longer open for play and will be converted to tennis courts. The Green Hollow...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Chi named State Board of Education representative

HARRISBURG — A State College Area High School junior has been named a student representative of the State Board of Education. Claire Chi of State High and Natalie Imhoff, a Susquehanna University student, were chosen to fill the roles last month. “Student voices are critically important as we work...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State Football: Five [More] Question For James Franklin As Season Rolls Closer

Penn State football media day is this Saturday with the Nittany Lions now less than a month away from their opening game against Purdue in West Lafayette. With just a week of practice in the books there’s only so much James Franklin and his staff can know about their, especially with more substantial work still to be done in the weeks ahead. All the same, any chance to prod at Franklin about the state of his team and program is an opportunity, and here are five more questions and/or storylines to follow on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery

Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
BELLEFONTE, PA

