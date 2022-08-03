Read on www.statecollege.com
State College
Centre County Returns to Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County has returned to the Centers for Disease Control’s low community level for COVID-19 after spending one week at the medium level, according to the CDC’s latest update on Thursday night. Prior to last week, the county had spent seven consecutive weeks at the low level. At...
State College
New Diner with a French Twist Coming to Former Baby’s Burgers Location in State College
An acclaimed chef is bringing a new diner combining American classics and French dishes to downtown State College. Chef Gillian Clark and partner Robin Smith are hoping to open Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for Egg, Beef and Bacon) in September at 131 S. Garner St., the former location of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes.
State College
Pickleball debate leads to new courts
STATE COLLEGE — The great pickleball debate in Patton Township appears to be over. On Aug. 1, newly constructed courts opened at Bernel Road Park, replacing the controversial Green Hollow Park courts that are no longer open for play and will be converted to tennis courts. The Green Hollow...
State College
Penn State Did Not Prove Its Legal Standing to Have Public Court Filing Sealed, Experts Say
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State did not prove it had legal standing to request the sealing of a case related to alleged sexual extortion against two of the university’s student athletes, legal experts told Spotlight PA. The school’s move was a highly unusual action that limited public access to judicial documents.
State College
Chi named State Board of Education representative
HARRISBURG — A State College Area High School junior has been named a student representative of the State Board of Education. Claire Chi of State High and Natalie Imhoff, a Susquehanna University student, were chosen to fill the roles last month. “Student voices are critically important as we work...
State College
Penn State Football: Lasch Building Weight Room Expansion Rounds Into Final Stage
The Penn State football Lasch Building weight room expansion is closer to being finished as the Nittany Lions sit inside of a month before their season opener on the road against Purdue on Sept. 1. The expansion, which has been ongoing for the better part of the past year, is...
State College
Penn State Football: Mitchell Tinsley Is His Own Man, but He’s Also a Lot Like Jahan Dotson
It’s hard to ignore the similarities between former Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and current Nittany Lion wideout Mitchell Tinsley. For one. Tinsley is wearing No. 5 — an homage to his favorite college player, former USC great Reggie Bush — but also the same number his predecessor helped make popular in many a Penn State household.
State College
Penn State Football: Five [More] Question For James Franklin As Season Rolls Closer
Penn State football media day is this Saturday with the Nittany Lions now less than a month away from their opening game against Purdue in West Lafayette. With just a week of practice in the books there’s only so much James Franklin and his staff can know about their, especially with more substantial work still to be done in the weeks ahead. All the same, any chance to prod at Franklin about the state of his team and program is an opportunity, and here are five more questions and/or storylines to follow on Saturday.
State College
Smokey Axe Grille Opens Inside Axemann Brewery
Axemann Brewery has a new in-house food partner. The Smokey Axe Grille opened on Wednesday inside the Spring Township brewery and taproom, according to a Facebook post. The culinary pairing plans to bring “deliciously crafted food that goes perfectly with a good time and craft beer,” according to the restaurant’s website.
