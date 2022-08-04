ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NY

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whec.com

Comments / 17

Sport
4d ago

Jones was arraigned and released? WTF? So anybody can do anything without any deterrent? Thank you to our democratic leadership for putting lives in danger. If it's any consolation, most of the lives in danger is of his own.

Reply(3)
7
Gerald gursslin
4d ago

someone from rochester caught with drugs no way it can't be true 😆

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Truck crashes through Scottsville home, man in custody

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Rochester Street on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway. Deputies said a 34-year-old...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Avon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Avon, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
13 WHAM

Driver charged with DWI after crashing through house in Scottsville

Scottsville, N.Y — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into a house in Scottsville early Monday morning. Deputies say nobody inside the home was injured when the truck drove through the home on Rochester Street just before 1:30 a.m. The driver has been...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Possession#Fentanyl#Crack Cocaine
13 WHAM

Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon

Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
AVON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man wounded in shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunshot wound victim arrives at hospital after shots fired on St. Paul

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say that a 19-year-old, non-city resident arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound on Sunday. A few minutes earlier, police had received a report of two cars chasing each other with someone shooting a gun in the upper 900 block of St. Paul Street. Shots may have been fired at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul as well.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy