Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO