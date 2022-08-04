Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

Read on www.whec.com
Sport
4d ago
Jones was arraigned and released? WTF? So anybody can do anything without any deterrent? Thank you to our democratic leadership for putting lives in danger. If it's any consolation, most of the lives in danger is of his own.
Reply(3)
7
Gerald gursslin
4d ago
someone from rochester caught with drugs no way it can't be true 😆
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
rochesterfirst.com
Arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
WHEC TV-10
Truck crashes through Scottsville home, man in custody
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Rochester Street on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway. Deputies said a 34-year-old...
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester man shot on Lime Street and Saxton Street
Investigators say they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Driver charged with DWI after crashing through house in Scottsville
Scottsville, N.Y — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pick-up truck crashed into a house in Scottsville early Monday morning. Deputies say nobody inside the home was injured when the truck drove through the home on Rochester Street just before 1:30 a.m. The driver has been...
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
WHEC TV-10
Man wounded in shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene, where they found the 34-year-old male victim, who had been shot at least once. The victim was rushed to Strong Hospital, where doctors determined that he is expected to survive his injuries.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
WHEC TV-10
Police cancel alert for missing 13-year-old girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police have canceled the alert for missing 13-year-old girl Neveah Hawkins. Police provided no other details.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
WHEC TV-10
First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
Police: Dundee Man, Rushville Woman Face Drug Charges in Schuyler County
Two Yates County residents face a number of drug charges in neighboring Schuyler County following a traffic stop in Montour Falls. A search of a vehicle allegedly turned up a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription medications. 53-year-old Kevin Lurcock, of Dundee, and 33-year-old Peggy Perez, of Rushville, were each...
WHEC TV-10
Gunshot wound victim arrives at hospital after shots fired on St. Paul
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say that a 19-year-old, non-city resident arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound on Sunday. A few minutes earlier, police had received a report of two cars chasing each other with someone shooting a gun in the upper 900 block of St. Paul Street. Shots may have been fired at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul as well.
Comments / 17