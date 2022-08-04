Dallas residents want more arts funding

Dallas residents want to increase funding for the arts, social services and fixing streets, according to a city survey.

Why it matters: Dallas city leaders will begin budget discussions next week to determine how tax dollars will be used during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins in October.

What happened: 1,214 Dallas residents ranked their highest and lowest funding priorities in a survey open from May 2 through July 2, according to a city memo .

Policing came in fourth among priorities but also ranked third of services residents would like to receive less funding.

Code violation response and municipal court services were the top city functions residents want to decrease funding for.

Flashback: The city's current $4.3 billion budget is the largest ever , driven by federal stimulus funds.

Of that budget, $566 million is allocated to the police department.

Of note: Property values and sales taxes are up this year, giving cities more dollars to work with in their budgets.

What's next: Residents can give input on the city's budget beginning Aug. 11, during town hall meetings scheduled for each council district.