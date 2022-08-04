ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas residents want more arts funding

By Tasha Tsiaperas
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 4 days ago

Dallas residents want to increase funding for the arts, social services and fixing streets, according to a city survey.

Why it matters: Dallas city leaders will begin budget discussions next week to determine how tax dollars will be used during the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins in October.

What happened: 1,214 Dallas residents ranked their highest and lowest funding priorities in a survey open from May 2 through July 2, according to a city memo .

  • Policing came in fourth among priorities but also ranked third of services residents would like to receive less funding.
  • Code violation response and municipal court services were the top city functions residents want to decrease funding for.

Flashback: The city's current $4.3 billion budget is the largest ever , driven by federal stimulus funds.

Of note: Property values and sales taxes are up this year, giving cities more dollars to work with in their budgets.

What's next: Residents can give input on the city's budget beginning Aug. 11, during town hall meetings scheduled for each council district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Trump still favorite to top GOP ticket in 2024 at Dallas CPAC

Former President Trump remains the favorite to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee among the most active conservatives. Driving the news: Trump got 69% of the vote in a straw poll conducted at the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, affirming the ex-president's continuing popularity since he left the White House.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas homeowners association bans use of housing vouchers

A homeowners association in a small Denton County town passed a rule to ban renters with housing vouchers, effectively targeting Black residents in the predominantly white neighborhood. Why it matters: The neighborhood makes up most of Providence Village, so when the leases expire, the town will be almost entirely off limits to renters with housing vouchers. Housing advocacy groups have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether the HOA's ban violates the federal Fair Housing Act.Catch up fast: In June, the Providence Homeowners Association passed the rule, which also included a provision that would fine landlords $300...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

Lyda Hill donation brings Dallas closer to opening Parkdale Lake park

The City of Dallas received a donation that will pay for the master planning required to turn Parkdale Lake — and the entire 110-acre plot given to the city by Oncor last December — into a public park. Driving the news: Philanthropist Lyda Hill donated the money, which will expedite planning, park board president Arun Agarwal tells Axios.While the exact amount donated hasn't been made public, most master plans like this one usually cost around $200,000, according to city officials. Why it matters: The land, seven miles east of downtown Dallas and just south of Interstate 30, has been locked...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Dallas takes step toward protecting abortion rights

A Dallas City Council committee unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to protect abortion rights in the city by prohibiting the use of city funds to investigate people who get the procedure. State of play: The U.S. Supreme Court's opinion which overturned Roe v. Wade triggered a Texas law that makes performing an abortion a felony statewide.The law goes into effect on Aug. 25.Driving the news: Dallas is among several cities taking action in response to the statewide ban. Austin approved its own version of Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone, or GRACE Act.The San Antonio City Council is...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Axios

Southwest can expand to DFW Airport, but will it?

Southwest Airlines will be allowed to expand service to DFW Airport starting in 2025, but airline officials aren't sure they'll make the move. Flashback: The Love Field vs. DFW Airport debate has loomed for decades. Love Field was a World War I training base for the U.S. Army before the...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Activists delay clearing of homeless encampments in South Dallas

Activists delayed the city's planned clearing of a homeless encampment under Interstate 45 in South Dallas on Friday, a week after delaying the closure of another encampment.Some of the activists were armed.Why it matters: The City of Dallas has received nearly 700 calls in the past month about homeless encampments scattered throughout the city. Reducing homelessness is among the top priorities for city manager T.C. Broadnax, who is still on the job after recent complaints from council members about his performance on a broad range of issues.What happened: About 40 people gathered outside an encampment Friday morning at Coombs Street...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

What happens when a passenger is caught with a gun at an airport

A new video from a popular North Texas-based YouTube channel shows what happens when someone gets caught going through a TSA checkpoint with a gun in carry-on luggage. Driving the news: A woman recently fired a handgun at Love Field, initiating a brief standoff outside security checkpoints, according to police.Why it matters: TSA employees found 317 firearms at security checkpoints at DFW Airport in 2021, a nearly 50% increase over the number of guns found there in 2019.DFW ranked second in the country for the number of guns found at TSA checkpoints, behind only Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, the largest airport in...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

50 years of Half Price Books

You don't have to be an avid reader or comic book collector or vinyl shopper to appreciate the business savvy and staying power behind Half Price Books, which just celebrated its 50th birthday.Why it matters: The Dallas-based business started as a mom-and-pop bookseller in a converted laundromat and has grown to 120 stores in 19 states, including newish locations in Nashville and Boise.The bookstore survived the pandemic shutdowns by being debt-free and cautious in expanding.State of play: The bookseller has also survived the rise of big box stores and online sellers (cough cough Amazon), and weathered recessions and the ever-changing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes
Axios Dallas

How wildfires get their names

Roughly 600,000 acres have burned in Texas in 2022 so far — and we couldn't help but wonder how some of the biggest blazes end up with their own names. Driving the news: Last week, firefighters worked over a dozen wildfires across the state. Many of them are still burning.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Inflation is boosting state and local budgets

Sales tax revenues are up almost 20% this year in some North Texas cities compared to last year, largely due to the rising cost of goods. Why it matters: Sales taxes are the primary driver of state and city budgets. Record-high revenues in the past year will give state lawmakers an extra $27 billion during the next legislative session in 2023, per the Texas Tribune. Zoom in: Dallas city leaders have already increased the budget this fiscal year due to higher-than-expected sales tax revenues. The City Council added $20 million to the budget in May to $364.3 million, and the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Dallas' historic Forest Theater gets a second act

The Forest Theater, where artists like Prince, The Roots, Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu once performed, has sat dormant for over a decade — but that's about to change. Driving the news: Local organization Forest Forward plans to revive the historic venue as an entertainment and learning space with restoration and expansion starting in early 2023, Elizabeth Wattley, the organization's president and CEO, tells Axios.The space could be ready by December 2024.Details: The Forest's next act will feature a concert hall, rooftop deck and a creative lab with a black box theater, recording studio and a sensory immersion room.Wattley says...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

6 tips to help your pet beat the heat

The Texas heat isn't just brutal for humans — it can pose a serious threat to our furry friends too.Threat level: Animal experts say the risk of heat stroke typically runs high in the summer, but it's especially concerning in this year's record-breaking heat.Here are some tips from Dallas Animal Services and the U.S. Humane Society:🍃 Grass, not pavement. Concrete and asphalt can turn hotter than the temperature outside, and walking your dog there could burn their paws. Put your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds to test the surface and if you can't do it comfortably, your dog...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Axios Dallas

Suspect in custody after Dallas Love Field Airport shooting

A woman is in custody after police say she fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Monday morning. The latest: The woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off near the Southwest ticketing counter at Love Field around 11am, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference.After going to the women's bathroom she emerged wearing what appeared to be a hoodie and started firing into the ticket counter area with a handgun, per police.An officer shot and hit her "lower extremities," and the suspect was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital for treatment and remains...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Dallas' best shaved ice places

What better way to beat the triple-digit heat wave than, well, a power grid that isn't held together with duct tape and the bedding of a hamster cage, probably.But the second best option is chips of ice covered with colorful syrup — all contained in a paper to-go cup!With that in mind, we've assembled a list of some of the best shaved ice slingers in North Texas:Bahama Buck's, multiple locations across the area. Texas-based chain with a giant menu and giant syrup-y scoops. Can't miss.DL Shaved Ice, 3741 S. Malcolm X Blvd. The go-to southside snow spot.SNO, 7814 Meadow Road....
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Dallas-area woman's miscarriage complicated after Texas abortion ban

A 35-year-old woman from the Dallas area had two miscarriages within a year and had a vastly different experience after the state's abortion ban went into effect last fall. She shared her story with the New York Times, which detailed the ordeal on "The Daily" podcast.Why it matters: Restrictive abortion laws may be scaring doctors away from performing procedures for anyone experiencing a miscarriage. There's little difference between those procedures and the methods used to perform abortions, blurring the lines for doctors who may fear legal reprisal. What happened: The North Texas woman and her husband were overjoyed when she...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Celebrating Oak Cliff's French ties on Bastille Day

Oak Cliff was once part of a short-lived French colony whose influence remains in Dallas. Driving the news: Today is Bastille Day, which celebrates the 1789 storming of a military fortress in an uprising that helped fuel the French Revolution. Bishop Arts District will host its annual Bastille on Bishop...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas' life science job boom

North Texas is becoming a hub for talent in life sciences research — a burgeoning industry that faces an intense labor crunch nationwide amid rapid growth — according to a recent report published by the Dallas-based investment management firm CBRE. Driving the news: The Dallas-Fort Worth area came...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Dallas' real estate market isn't cooling just yet

With pending home sales up 11.5% and median home sale prices up 24% from May 2021, Dallas' real estate market is holding steady for now. Why it matters: We keep hearing about a market crash, but so far, local data doesn't support that claim. What's happening: From May 2021 to...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Collin County ranks healthiest in Texas

Collin County is the healthiest county in the state, according to a new report from the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute, which ranks the health of nearly every county in the country. Why it matters: North Texas' suburbs fared better than their urban counterparts. The highest-ranking counties are also...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

Dallas and other Sun Belt metros lead the nation in homebuilding

Dallas cracks the top 10 when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.What they found: Dallas had 18.5 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year, the ninth-most per capita among major U.S. metros.Why it matters: As the number of homes for sale remains near all-time lows and monthly mortgage payments are near their record high, building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis.Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosZoom out: Single-family and multifamily building permits are up from pre-pandemic times in most U.S. metros, Redfin found.Of note: Redfin defines “single-family” as buildings with one to four housing units and “multifamily” as buildings with five or more housing units.Yes, but: "There still aren't enough homes to meet the pace of household creation, and we need to be more prepared when demand inevitably picks back up," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.The bottom line: Ramping up new home construction will help move the market toward balance, if only a little.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
134
Followers
198
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy