Wisconsin State

Wisconsin State Fair opens; transportation, safety changes to know

By Madalyn O'Neill
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?

Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hank Aaron Trail portion closed during run of Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Runners, walkers and bicyclists are disappointed by the closure of a portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail from 76th Street to 84th Street. It is closed during the run of Wisconsin State Fair. The trail cuts through a portion of the state fair grounds. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July

MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS: New fare collection system update

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. MCTS announced Monday, Aug. 8 the three phases of the transition to the new system. According to a press release, this phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE

