Wisconsin State Fair opens; transportation, safety changes to know

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Wisconsin DMV extending hours ahead of August primary
Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles is extending their hours to help people get a photo ID ahead of the August primary.
Gerron Jordan's first Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Gerron Jordan WISN 12 News morning anchor joined us in November 2021. This was his first Wisconsin State Fair and we made sure he tried the state's fair favorites!. Cheese curds, cream puffs, and even the giant slide. Viewers sent in their suggestions and this...
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
Hank Aaron Trail portion closed during run of Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Runners, walkers and bicyclists are disappointed by the closure of a portion of the Hank Aaron State Trail from 76th Street to 84th Street. It is closed during the run of Wisconsin State Fair. The trail cuts through a portion of the state fair grounds. According...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July
MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Milwaukee Deer District ‘Brewtown Rumble’ benefits mentorship nonprofit
MILWAUKEE - Motorcycles took over Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday, Aug. 7 for the "Brewtown Rumble." It's a ride-in vintage motorcycle show where it doesn’t matter the make, model or condition of the bike. It just matters that you ride it!. "Probably, I don't think even a quarter of the...
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MCTS: New fare collection system update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. MCTS announced Monday, Aug. 8 the three phases of the transition to the new system. According to a press release, this phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
