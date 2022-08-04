Arkansas election board rejects marijuana ballot initiative

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners voted not to permit a proposed amendment on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Yes, but: This fight might not be over. Supporters of the measure can file a lawsuit, which would be directly heard by the Arkansas Supreme Court, KNWA reported .

What happened: Responsible Growth Arkansas, a group focused on reforming drug-related laws, gathered enough signatures from voters to get the issue — which would allow licensed dispensaries to sell marijuana to people ages 21 and up — on the ballot.

The group submitted 192,828 signatures, more than twice the required amount.

What they're saying: Commissioners said the measure did not clearly specify whether there would be a certain THC limit on edibles, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.