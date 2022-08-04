ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

How locals get on the shelves at Mariano's

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

Every quarter, Mariano's top bosses travel downtown from their suburban headquarters to listen to pitches from local businesses trying to get on their shelves.

Why it matters: Mariano's serves hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans and is a gateway for consumers to buy from neighborhood businesses.

State of play: Called "What's Next at Mariano's," the reality-TV-like event gives about 20 locals roughly 15 minutes each to pitch their product and field questions from a panel of executives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRUj3_0h4SNcds00
The Mijenta Tequila team pitches Mariano's executives. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

What they're saying: "Shoppers are always looking for local options," Mariano's division president Michael Marx tells Axios.

Be smart: Just because you have a great local product doesn't mean Mariano's will necessarily carry it right away.

  • "We have to look at where they are with capacity and the process of production to make sure they can deliver the product," Marx says. "The pitch is not the end. If we select your product, it's just the beginning."

Zoom in: That isn't lost on Moor's Brewing, a local Black-owned brewery.

  • "Having Moor's Beer in Mariano's would be a tremendous accomplishment for us," Moor's co-owner Jamhal Johnson tells Axios. "We are prepared to produce to accommodate the demand."

By the numbers: Mariano's parent company, Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., holds 6.5% of the city's grocery store market share .

  • There are 45 Mariano's stores in Illinois alone.

What's next: The company says it will notify local businesses by next week if it intends to move forward with their product lines.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Market Watch: West Humboldt Park Farmers Market

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I was running errands in Humboldt Park last Saturday and asked my phone to direct me to the nearest open farmers market. The spot: The 11-year-old West Humboldt Park Farmers Market at 3601 W. Chicago Ave. It runs 11am–1pm on Saturdays through October. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

New park caters to grownup kids

A seven-year dream came true last month at Lake Shore Park near the MCA — the opening of a playground for grownups. Flashback: Phyllis Mitzen was on a Sister City delegation to Shanghai in 2015 when she noticed a cool downtown park. "It was teeming with people who were exercising and eager to show us how to use each piece," Mitzen, who leads downtown neighbors organization Skyline Village, tells Axios. "I came back determined to bring this idea to our Chicago Park District."She then joined the Park District Advisory Council and began working with Ald. Brian Hopkins, who gave her the mantra: "People don't outgrow playgrounds. Playgrounds outgrow people." Park rules require kids to be accompanied by adults. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosWhat's happening: The park features several pre-weighted universal lifting machines, a swinging elliptical-ish machine and tai chi wheels. Mitzen says that she hopes "this type of equipment will show up in parks all over the city. It is a wonderful example of how much we can learn and benefit from international exchanges!" The park comes with several rules for equipment, including the yellow tai chi wheels (left). Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
TRAVEL
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Axios Chicago

Jollof rice from Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Several West African countries make jollof rice, but the Senegalese are quick to note that jollof comes from the Wolof language and empire that ruled parts of Senegal and Gambia until 1549. That history drove us to try the bright orange pilaf made distinctively with broken jasmine rice at Badou Senegalese Cuisine in Rogers Park.Details: When served with yassa fish, Badou calls the combo Thiebou Djen and bills it as the Senegalese national dish ($15.99). We bill it as delicious. We also loved the restaurant's yassa chicken and sweet plantains, as well as its hauntingly delicious lamb dish made with Dijon mustard ($15.99).Don't forget to cool off with a refreshing bissap hibiscus drink ($3.99). Monica and Justin after a delicious Senegalese lunch. Photo courtesy of Beth Klingerman
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Chicago

The best Detroit-style pizza in Chicago

We fought over the best local Detroit-style pizza last week. Monica chose Five Squared Pizza and Justin chose Paulie Gee's. Here are more great suggestions: Chris C.: "Fat Chris' Detroit-style (in west Andersonville) is incredible. I grew up loving tavern-style in the 'burbs, but Fat Chris' has become the most-ordered pizza in our household for the last few years. (And no, I am not the Fat Chris, just another fat Chris.)"Mary G., Becca S. and Shai S. agree.Larry G.: "Coda di Volpe’s spicy pepperoni is saucy, cheesy and doughy. Add the hot chili pepper oil to top it off."James P.:...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Float the Chicago River

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I grew up in a time when jumping into the Chicago River with a floaty seemed unthinkable. But as Friends of the Chicago River says, "It's a new day." What they're saying: "Thanks to decades of hard work and advocacy by Friends, elected officials, government agencies and our many partners, the Chicago-Calumet River system is healthier and more accessible for recreation than it has been in over 150 years," Friends executive director Margaret Frisbie said in a press release statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Sprucing up CPS food with new menu options

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I stopped by Whittier Elementary School in Pilsen last month to taste the future of CPS food. This was one of 40 summer tastings the district is holding to help shape the upcoming school year's new menu. What happened: CPS caterer Open Kitchens tested veggie pasta, breakfast tacos and chocolate hummus with community members. I adored the garlicky pasta with carrots and broccoli as well as the not-too-sweet chickpea chocolate spread that recalled a peanut butter cup. The breakfast taco didn't thrill me. Quick takes: The Carrizales family evaluated dishes at a cafeteria together and...
EDUCATION
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
246
Followers
253
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy