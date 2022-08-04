ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver, MA

Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Edaville Family Theme Park

CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property.

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Edaville says its working to implement new prices to make it more accessible to everyone.

In a Facebook post, the park said, “We are working hard on plans including a new pricing model to make the park more accessible to all, a new comprehensive website with real-time data on rides and vendors, and ensuring that the guest experience is a great one.”

The owner of Edaville had planned to retire this past spring with the hope someone would purchase the property but no one has come forward.

Edaville also told its followers to keep an eye out for another announcement at the end of August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

from the Cape
3d ago

I hope Edaville stays open too, my dad brought myself and my brother and sister when we were little and I took my kids when they were growing up. My son who's older now still loves trains and his birthday is in November so I'm hoping to bring him

Jacqueline O'Neill
4d ago

I hope someone will purchase Edaville , it has been a treasured landmark all of my

Kathy Collins
3d ago

I love Edaville RR came as a child and recently with grandchildren. Hope it remains!

