Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer

CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property.

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Edaville says its working to implement new prices to make it more accessible to everyone.

In a Facebook post, the park said, “We are working hard on plans including a new pricing model to make the park more accessible to all, a new comprehensive website with real-time data on rides and vendors, and ensuring that the guest experience is a great one.”

The owner of Edaville had planned to retire this past spring with the hope someone would purchase the property but no one has come forward.

Edaville also told its followers to keep an eye out for another announcement at the end of August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

