Austin, TX

Nonstop flights from Austin to Asia on the horizon

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

Nonstop flights from Austin to Asia could be around the corner.

The big picture: Regional investments by South Korean chip manufacturers plus a steroidally-fast-growing airport spell potential direct service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Seoul or Tokyo.

What they're saying: "Asia makes sense," Matt Geske, vice president of regional and local policy for the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce told the Austin Business Journal . "We have identified target areas for service and now we are looking to Asia."

  • The chamber has been pressing for nonstop flights to Asia since before the pandemic.

The crystal ball: Geske told the Journal a direct flight to Asia could be announced in 2023 or 2024.

Yes, but: "We regularly meet with airlines and are always working to attract new service," Austin airport spokesperson Sam Haynes tells Axios. "We don't have any news to share about nonstop flights to Asia at this time."

What's next: The city's airport expansion program aims to add a second concourse with at least 10 gates by the end of this decade — at a cost of at least $3.5 billion .

  • Total ABIA passenger traffic for June 2022 was 1,985,801, up 45% compared to June 2021 .

The bottom line: With nonstop service now to Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London, the appetite among airport executives and business leaders for international service appears bottomless, as they try to attract more tourists and corporate investment.

More
Axios Austin

KLRU has a new home

After a year-long delay, Austin's PBS station KLRU has moved to its new site at the Austin Community College Highland Campus.The big picture: The station operated out of the University of Texas since 1979, but the community licensed television station will now be based at the Austin Media Center, the former site of the old Highland Mall in North Austin. Last year's freeze delayed the station's move-in date, but now it's gearing up for a grand opening on Aug. 27. The interior of the new Austin Media Center at ACC Highland. Photo: Nicole Cobler/AxiosWhat they're saying: The partnership with the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

See how Texas construction boomed during the pandemic

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsCentral Texas, greater Dallas and Houston have enjoyed a construction boom during the pandemic.Between the lines: Maps like this one reflect how Texas political power is shifting toward its big cities and its suburbs. Cheaper homes on the outskirts of the metropolises have led middle-class Austinites to head for Hays, Williamson, Burnet and Bastrop counties — even as Austin itself continues to grow.Yes, but: Inventory still trails demand, leading to record acceleration in home values.But, but, but: Austin ranks second nationally for home-price slashing, per new data from Realtor.com.So that very, very, very expensive Austin home is now only very, very expensive.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

High-end kids' bikes maker opens up its Austin shop

A global bike brand whose U.S. headquarters are in Austin will open its showroom for the first time this Saturday. The big picture: Woom and some other companies that specialize in lightweight, high-end bikes for kids are quietly revolutionizing how children learn to cycle. Instead of the clunky, wobbly convention...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

City accepting applications for art career training program

The city wants to turn local artists into profitable business owners.Driving the news: Economic development officials opened up applications for "Artist Career Training," a six-week business training program about planning, marketing and funding a business in the creative industries.It's the second year that up to 24 artists will go through the program.Creative professionals from all disciplines with at least two years of work to show are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Sept. 6.Why it matters: Austin's rising cost of living has pushed out creatives. The city has attempted to supplement that with emergency grants during the pandemic, but...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Where to find some of Austin's best Turkish food

We're developing a grandiose, unified field theory of restaurants, which holds that appetizers generally beat out mains.After all, the chef has less leeway to screw up a dish — because there are no sides, there's no place to hide. So shouldn't we aim for restaurants that effectively specialize in appetizers?That led us recently to MezzeMe, a Turkish spot in The Triangle, the apartment and restaurant complex near 45th and Guadalupe streets.In parts of West Asia and the Balkans, mezze refers to a selection of small dishes served as appetizers.Backstory: MezzeMe founder Mahmud "Moody" Ugur's fascination with cooking began in his...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Drought's impact: No rain in West Austin

Austin saw its hottest July ever recorded, according to National Weather Service officials.The average temperature at Camp Mabry, in West Austin, was more than 90.5 degrees in July. The previous record for the month was struck in 2011, when the July average hit 89.7 degrees.Why it matters: July's heat wave follows a record-breaking May and June ... and there's no reason to think August and September won't be scorching as well. Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs for Central Texas, now sit at 58% full.Camp Mabry recorded no measurable rain last month — only the fourth time on record that Austin didn’t receive measurable rain in July, per the National Weather Service.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

City "urgently" needs more crossing guards

City officials still need to fill dozens of crossing guard jobs for Austin ISD and surrounding districts before the school year begins later this month.The big picture: Just over 150 crossing guards are employed in the Austin area, but the city needs an additional 55 to meet the demand of AISD and six bordering independent school districts, a city spokesperson told Axios.AISD begins its school year on Aug. 15.Why it matters: Crossing guards are often stationed at busy intersections to help children safely cross the street. Not to mention they slow down those wild Austin drivers. (Yes, we see y'all...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin developer aims to fix Texas' affordable-housing problem

A Latina real estate developer in Austin will be part of a $40 million grant initiative designed to bring diversity to the region's booming real estate market while creating more affordable housing.Why it matters: Real estate developers of color make up less than 5% of the roughly $175 billion U.S. housing development market, per a statement from Wells Fargo, one of the banks funding the program, called Growing Diverse Housing Developers.How it works: GDHD is a free, four-year project that will help 39 developers expand their businesses and overcome systemic barriers created by generations of racism and disinvestment.Seven real estate...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Five questions with Spruce CEO Steven Pho

Steven Pho recently took the reins of Austin-based Spruce this month, moving from board member to CEO of the apartment housekeeping startup that's seen rapid growth in recent months.State of play: Spruce secured $26 million in Series B funding, company officials announced earlier this month.The company has raised $40 million to date and offers its apartment housekeeping services to roughly 2,300 properties in 18 markets – most recently launching in Twin Cities and Jacksonville.Pho, a local entrepreneur and investor who previously led Favor Delivery and RetailMeNot, chatted with us about the future of Spruce and his thoughts on Austin's growing...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

How Austin is already starting its Halloween preparations

Leaving aside the triple-digit temps and no football on TV, it's starting to feel very autumn-y.The evidence: Arts-and-crafts chain Michaels has put out its pumpkin wares.Plus: We noticed this week that H-E-B has issued limited-edition pecan-pumpkin dishwashing detergent. We're pretty sure that's not natural pumpkin color. Photo: Asher Price/AxiosWhat's next: A Michaels clerk told us the Christmas displays are right around the corner.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

How a Lyndon got free admission at the LBJ Presidential Library

It recently came to our attention that if your first, middle or last name is Lyndon, you get free admission to the LBJ Presidential Library. By the numbers: Eleven Lyndons have enjoyed free admission to the library since the admission offer got off the ground in June 2021.One of them was Lyndon Sam, who visited the library in June during a visit to Austin.What they're saying: Sam, a management consultant from the northeastern U.S., was born and raised in Ghana, and tells Axios he was named after the former president. Ghana, the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence from European...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin has "legitimate shot" in breaking all time triple-digit record

Austin's average temperature in July as of Monday was 90.7 degrees — 5.2 degrees higher than normal.And a full degree warmer than the July record set in 2011, per the American-Statesman.Why it matters: That was the year of a record 90 triple-digit days.And following relentless hot and dry conditions, that September saw the terrifying Bastrop County Complex Fire, which destroyed more than 1,600 homes.By the numbers: On Monday, Austin reached its 45th day of triple-digit heat this year.What they're saying: "If the current conditions continue, and without rainfall between now and the beginning of September, we have a legitimate shot at tying or breaking that record" of triple-digit days, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Yura tells Axios.Zoom out: The state climatologist suggested last year that Central Texas will get hotter and drier in coming decades.The expected average temperature in 2036 will be a few degrees warmer than the average over the last half of the 20th century — and Texans should expect extreme monthly summertime temperature trends to increase.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Aiming to get Texas voters to polls, nonprofit contacts Austinites

Apparently it's never too early to put voter ID information in front of Texans. Driving the news: Some voters in the Austin area have been getting letters from VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in California, about the types of identification required to vote.What they're saying: "​​You need to act as soon as you can to get the ID you need to cast a ballot," executive director Lauren Kunis tells Axios. "Our message is to prepare as early as you can, to make sure you're not caught flat-footed at the polls."Between the lines: Texas is one of seven states to have...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Austin's bats can catch COVID

Those tittering bats who hang out beneath the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge can catch COVID, per a new federal study.Why it matters: Learning how COVID interacts with wild species illuminates the virus' ability to adapt genetically to new hosts and become more virulent.About 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats roost beneath downtown's Ann W, Richards Congress Avenue Bridge, and tourists flock there around sunset to see the bats fly out to grab some insect dinner.Details: Scientists with the United States Geological Survey monitored 10 captive Mexican free-tailed bats that were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin's real estate market is shifting, slightly

With pending home sales down, Austin's real estate market is showing early signs of slowing down. But home prices are still up nearly 20% from May 2021.Why it matters: We keep hearing about a market crash, but so far, local data doesn't support that.Yes, but: Monthly data shows early signs of a cooler market, even if it's slight. Data: Redfin; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosWhat's happening: From May 2021 to May 2022, new listings were up 19.2% and pending sales were down 4.4%.More buyers are holding off as home ownership becomes too expensive.This comes after mortgage rates surpassed 5% for the first time...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

PETA requests authorities investigate Austin Aquarium

Alleging cruelty to animals, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has filed requests with local, state and federal authorities to investigate a popular Austin attraction. Driving the news: PETA claims in its requests that the Austin Aquarium has mistreated animals and endangered employees. The basis for the requests, which...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Texas is catching fire as heat wave continues

Wildfires are cropping up across Texas as temperatures skyrocket amid parched conditions.Driving the news: Firefighters labored in excruciating heat this week to extinguish conflagrations in Smithville and in northern Williamson County.The Austin Airtanker Base has opened at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to serve as a reload station for aircraft coming and going to wildfires — it's the only airport in the state set up for a Very Large Airtanker, or DC-10.At least 212 of Texas' 254 counties have enacted burn bans.Why it matters: Summers are becoming deadlier as a changing climate blankets millions in heat waves whose public health consequences...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Austin quarterly VC deals dip amid nationwide slowdown

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosVenture capital deployment in the Austin metro declined in the second quarter of 2022, mirroring national trends.Why it matters: Startups rely on outside capital to grow, and the pandemic marked a boom for fundraising at all stages. But with the broader market heading toward bear territory, the money could be less abundant.By the numbers: The metro area's second quarter of 2022 delivered 80 deals valued at more than $870 million, new data from PitchBook shows.The figure is a dip from the previous year, when the area saw 94 deals valued at more than $1.9 billion.Yes, but:...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

How Austin's tech salaries compare to other cities

Wages in the Austin area are rising but continue to lag behind tech salaries in San Francisco, according to a new report. Driving the news: Austin is a second-tier city when it comes to tech worker compensation, according to private company data compiled by Carta, the maker of equity management software.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin's mid-year housing outlook

Sharp increases in mortgage rates and an unaffordable housing market have left homebuyers scratching their heads, wondering if they should continue their search or press pause.Why it matters: New listing prices in Austin are up roughly $93,000 since the start of the year, according to data from Redfin.For every $1,000 increase, 791 households are priced out of the Austin-Round Rock metro area, according to the National Association of Home Builders.The big picture: We checked in with local real estate expert Ryan Rodenbeck, broker and owner of Spyglass Realty, for a midyear review of Austin's housing market, tips for homebuying and...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
