Metter, GA

WALB 10

Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
Grice Connect

Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro

Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
STATESBORO, GA
Metter, GA
Georgia State
Statesboro, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

11 indicted on illegal gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
ESTILL, SC
wtoc.com

35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday

A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
STATESBORO, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce

You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
STATESBORO, GA

