WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
WJCL
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WJCL
Four people, including pregnant woman, hospitalized following Long County crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Long County on Sunday. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 301 and Bradwell Dunham Road just north of Ludowici at around 4:30 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, one of the...
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
WRDW-TV
Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
11 indicted on illegal gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
WTGS
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
wtoc.com
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Local insurance agent charged with identity fraud, reporting and disposition of premiums
LYONS, Ga (WSAV) — A local insurance agent is being charged with identity fraud and reporting and disposition of premiums this afternoon. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, Ga is being charged with five counts of identity fraud and seven counts of reporting and disposition of […]
Soyumi Asian Kitchen celebrating five years of serving sushi – and the community
On August 8, 2017, local entrepreneur and restaurateur Adam Tsang opened Soyumi Asian Kitchen on Buckhead Drive in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center. The restaurant, a testament to Tsang’s commitment to quality food and service, is now celebrating five years of success in the Statesboro community. Tsang was raised...
VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday
A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
thegeorgeanne.com
Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce
You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
