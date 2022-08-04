Read on www.news4jax.com
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
floridarambler.com
Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs
Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
Remodeled rooms in historic Ponce de Leon building destroyed by leak at Flagler College, will be closed whole school year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Forty-six newly remodeled rooms were destroyed by a water leak in the historic Ponce de Leon Hall building at Flagler College, according to an email to students. Also called Ponce Hall, the building has been standing since 1888 and is a national historic landmark. Ponce...
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?
The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Hiking Trails in Jacksonville Florida (Scenic & Waterside)
Jacksonville is the largest city in the continental USA and is situated on the Atlantic Ocean in northeast Florida. This city is home to more than 10 state parks, giving it the largest urban park system. You also get beautiful beaches in addition to the charming St. Johns River. The...
fernandinaobserver.com
Amelia Island Makes “World’s Best” List for Fourth Consecutive Year
Amelia Island has been voted No. 10 among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States” by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the world’s most popular travel publications. This is the fourth consecutive year Amelia Island has made the travel magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” list, now in its 27th year. The No. 10 finish in 2022 puts Amelia Island in good company, joining other destinations including the Golden Isles, Georgia; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
News4Jax.com
Thousands forecast to flock to Space Coast for historic Artemis 1 launch
If you live or travel to the Space Coast it’s a regular occurrence to see a rocket launch from SpaceX. But the historic Artemis 1 launch at the end of August will be different. NASA will be launching the first test flight around the moon since the shuttle program...
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."
Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Local beaches break record with wall-to-wall with sea turtle nests!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol has just announced our coast has officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season and still counting!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Turtle patrol has posted a map with each of the...
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol Announces Record Breaking Nesting Season
If you’re a regular visitor to our St. Johns County coastline, it may seem like our beaches are wall-to-wall sea turtle nests this year. Big news – they are! We have officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season… and still counting!
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
News4Jax.com
We explore the beautiful Castle Ottis in St. Augustine
Castle Otttis was created as an original landscape-sculpture “In Remembrance of Jesus Christ.” A landscape-sculpture is defined as a structure built to adorn or to view the landscape.Castle Otttis is an impression of an Irish castle of 1,000 years ago. The interior was created under guidance of historians from the Catholic Diocese of Northeast Florida to evoke an atmosphere of an Abbey (or early Christian church) in Ireland during the same period.The Castle is made available by appointment to schools, churches, colleges, universities, institutions and community groups for academic and spiritual environments and has provided a unique setting for small, intimate wedding ceremonies. The Castle is located on highway A1A three miles north of St. Augustine, Florida. Visionary and creator Rusty shares that the space was built to welcome ALL and give those who visit a sense of peace.
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
St. Johns County holds a special passport event on Saturday, August 6
St. Johns County — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a special Passport Saturday event for St. Johns County residents on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as the demand for new passports surpass pre-pandemic numbers. “We are excited to...
