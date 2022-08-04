ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs

Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
Saint Augustine, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
Evie M.

Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?

The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
Amelia Island Makes "World's Best" List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Amelia Island has been voted No. 10 among the “Best Islands in the Continental United States” by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, one of the world’s most popular travel publications. This is the fourth consecutive year Amelia Island has made the travel magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” list, now in its 27th year. The No. 10 finish in 2022 puts Amelia Island in good company, joining other destinations including the Golden Isles, Georgia; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
St Augustine
L. Cane

This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans

What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
News4Jax.com

We explore the beautiful Castle Ottis in St. Augustine

Castle Otttis was created as an original landscape-sculpture “In Remembrance of Jesus Christ.” A landscape-sculpture is defined as a structure built to adorn or to view the landscape.Castle Otttis is an impression of an Irish castle of 1,000 years ago. The interior was created under guidance of historians from the Catholic Diocese of Northeast Florida to evoke an atmosphere of an Abbey (or early Christian church) in Ireland during the same period.The Castle is made available by appointment to schools, churches, colleges, universities, institutions and community groups for academic and spiritual environments and has provided a unique setting for small, intimate wedding ceremonies. The Castle is located on highway A1A three miles north of St. Augustine, Florida. Visionary and creator Rusty shares that the space was built to welcome ALL and give those who visit a sense of peace.
