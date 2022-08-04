Texas cities had record-high temperatures in July
Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center ; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Texas had more cities with temperatures above the mean during July than other state — so yeah, it was really hot.
Driving the news: Most of Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures, severe-to-extreme drought conditions and a high risk for wildfires.
- North Texas has seen 38 days at 100 or higher since June 11, according to the National Weather Service.
Flashback: 2011 set the record for the most 100-degree days with 71. Warm temperatures started on April 18, 2011, with the first 90-degree day . The first 95-degree day was May 27, 2011.
- Dallas-Fort Worth got its first 90-degree day on March 27 this year and the first 95-degree day on April 5 — about a month ahead of the record-hot year.
By the numbers: The average daily high temperature since June 1 has been 99.1.
- The coolest part of the day has averaged 79.6 during the same period, falling second only to the record hot summer of 2011, according to Southeast Regional Climate Center data .
- The normal high in July in D-FW is 95.6 and the low is 75.7.
Of note: There was no measurable precipitation at DFW Airport in July, per the National Weather Service.
