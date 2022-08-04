ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas cities had record-high temperatures in July

By Tasha Tsiaperas
 4 days ago

Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center ; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas had more cities with temperatures above the mean during July than other state — so yeah, it was really hot.

Driving the news: Most of Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures, severe-to-extreme drought conditions and a high risk for wildfires.

  • North Texas has seen 38 days at 100 or higher since June 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Flashback: 2011 set the record for the most 100-degree days with 71. Warm temperatures started on April 18, 2011, with the first 90-degree day . The first 95-degree day was May 27, 2011.

  • Dallas-Fort Worth got its first 90-degree day on March 27 this year and the first 95-degree day on April 5 — about a month ahead of the record-hot year.

By the numbers: The average daily high temperature since June 1 has been 99.1.

Of note: There was no measurable precipitation at DFW Airport in July, per the National Weather Service.

