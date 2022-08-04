Texas cities had record-high temperatures in July

Texas had more cities with temperatures above the mean during July than other state — so yeah, it was really hot.

Driving the news: Most of Texas is experiencing near-record temperatures, severe-to-extreme drought conditions and a high risk for wildfires.

North Texas has seen 38 days at 100 or higher since June 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Flashback: 2011 set the record for the most 100-degree days with 71. Warm temperatures started on April 18, 2011, with the first 90-degree day . The first 95-degree day was May 27, 2011.

Dallas-Fort Worth got its first 90-degree day on March 27 this year and the first 95-degree day on April 5 — about a month ahead of the record-hot year.

By the numbers: The average daily high temperature since June 1 has been 99.1.

The coolest part of the day has averaged 79.6 during the same period, falling second only to the record hot summer of 2011, according to Southeast Regional Climate Center data .

The normal high in July in D-FW is 95.6 and the low is 75.7.

Of note: There was no measurable precipitation at DFW Airport in July, per the National Weather Service.