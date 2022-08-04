Read on easttexasradio.com
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
seminolesentinel.com
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted In Texas
You might be one of the many unfortunate people who climbed into their car, started the engine, and was greeted by plenty of noise. No, we’re not talking about straight piping your ride. Instead, more and more drivers are falling victim to catalytic converter theft. A new report out of southeastern Texas details out how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of cats before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KSAT 12
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state’s efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.
Texas Representative Said Governor Abbott Needs to Fix the Failed Juvenile Prison System
Representative James Talarico of District 52 in Austin, Texas believes Governor Greg Abbott needs to clean up a mess. Talarico demanded the governor create a special session to discuss the failed juvenile prison system. The idea of the Texas juvenile system is to help youths achieve success in life and correct their behavior.
easttexasradio.com
COVID BA.4 andBA.5 Scenarios
New best and worst case scenarios of BA.4 and BA.5 Covid-19 are out and the news is not good. The University of Texas Covid-19 Consortium says in the worst case, more than four and half million would get infected, and nearly a quarter of a million Texans would be hospitalized and 15 thousand could die. In the best case scenario, those figures are roughly half with six thousand covid deaths. Health officials say vaccines weaken and prior infection does not protect you from these variants and the only way to be protected is to stay current on your covid vaccinations and boosters, especially if you are over 50 and immuno-compromised. Over 60 percent of Texans have not gotten a booster.
Rep. Talarico demands Abbott call special session for Texas juvenile prison conditions
In a statement Thursday, Texas House member Rep. James Talarico with District 52 demanded Governor Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss Texas juvenile prisons.
Customs officials in Texas seize 73 pounds of narcotics including fentanyl, meth
EL PASO, Texas — Customs agents in the El Paso area had a busy week at the Texas-Mexico border late last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized approximately 73 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine during five different days, according to a news release.
San Angelo LIVE!
Texas Officials Expand Efforts to Combat Chronic Wasting Disease
AUSTIN —Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KSN.com
Arrests deal ‘devastating blow’ to transnational smuggling gang after migrant woman’s death in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Law enforcement officials have solved the death of an Indigenous Guatemalan woman last year in Crane County, Texas, and in the process have taken down the leaders of a ruthless international human smuggling organization. The woman’s family had paid smugglers $10,000 to transport...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more
Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option. It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party. “Everybody you talk to,...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
