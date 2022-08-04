ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Motorious

Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted In Texas

You might be one of the many unfortunate people who climbed into their car, started the engine, and was greeted by plenty of noise. No, we’re not talking about straight piping your ride. Instead, more and more drivers are falling victim to catalytic converter theft. A new report out of southeastern Texas details out how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of cats before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state’s efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

COVID BA.4 andBA.5 Scenarios

New best and worst case scenarios of BA.4 and BA.5 Covid-19 are out and the news is not good. The University of Texas Covid-19 Consortium says in the worst case, more than four and half million would get infected, and nearly a quarter of a million Texans would be hospitalized and 15 thousand could die. In the best case scenario, those figures are roughly half with six thousand covid deaths. Health officials say vaccines weaken and prior infection does not protect you from these variants and the only way to be protected is to stay current on your covid vaccinations and boosters, especially if you are over 50 and immuno-compromised. Over 60 percent of Texans have not gotten a booster.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Officials Expand Efforts to Combat Chronic Wasting Disease

AUSTIN —Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
TEXAS STATE

