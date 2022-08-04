As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash

Read on 92moose.fm
Related
WMTW
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
wabi.tv
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
wabi.tv
Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law governing the removal of catalytic converters from motor vehicles is set to take effect Monday, August 8th. LD 796 aims to curb the theft and subsequent sale of stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers. Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices required by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
wabi.tv
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1