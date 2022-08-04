Crash on EB 44 at Bowles blocking multiple lanes

ST. LOUIS – A crash on eastbound 44 at Bowles is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning.

FOX 2’s traffic anchor Amelia Mugavero is getting reports that this is due to a wrong-way driver.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.